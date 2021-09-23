Tunnel vision: Hard-fought South Bottoms underpass in Lincoln gets a redo

The South Salt Creek neighborhood already felt trapped by train tracks.

They ran down Fifth Street. They ran down Fourth Street.

And they ran down Third -- where, in the late 1990s, Burlington Northern Santa Fe announced it wanted to make the busy mainline even busier by adding a second set of tracks.

“As you can imagine, the neighborhood was pretty upset about it,” said Wynn Hjermstad, community development manager for the city’s Urban Development Department. “They already felt like they were isolated by the one track, and adding a second would just make it worse.”

Then the railroad proposed putting in a pedestrian tunnel, and the city got worried. It feared the railroad would install the most functional and featureless tunnel, much like the narrow concrete culvert at First and J.

“That was the image the neighborhood had of what a tunnel was going to be,” she said. “And that’s where Urban Development got involved and said, ‘Let’s make this more attractive, a place where you feel safe. It was quite a project.”

In 1998, they designed and delivered a wider tunnel, with ramps and stairs descending on either side. They added retaining walls and landscaping.