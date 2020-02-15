You are the owner of this article.
TSA officials confiscate loaded handgun at Eppley Airfield
TSA officers at Eppley Airfield detected this handgun in a traveler’s carry-on bag on Feb. 14. (TSA photo)

 Nick McConnell

Transportation Security Administration officials at Eppley Airfield in Omaha apprehended a Nebraska man carrying a 9mm handgun loaded with 17 bullets Friday.

Federal officials said the Crete resident was caught with the gun as he entered the X-Ray machine and was then detained and had the weapon confiscated. He was questioned, but the TSA allowed him to catch his flight. 

Officials said was the second weapon found at the airport this year. The TSA discovered 4,239 firearms last year at airport checkpoints.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or nmcconnell@journalstar.com.

