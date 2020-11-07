Trump supporters rally in Lincoln as others celebrate Biden's victory

Kickoff for Nebraska's football game was minutes away, but the buzz in downtown Lincoln had little to do with the Big Red.
Another state — a big state — had turned blue on the by now so-familiar United States map.
Days and in some cases weeks after voters darkened the oval on their general election ballot, the Associated Press and broadcast and cable TV networks finally called a winner Saturday morning.
Former vice president Joe Biden is set to become the 46th president of the United States.
For Dave Collett of Lincoln, Saturday's announcement was a step toward much-needed calm.
"As long as there is a peaceful transition of power, this country will be fine," he said.
Others are not so sure.
Michael Hagan, who joined about 100 others in protesting the nationwide election result, believes President Donald Trump "did not get a fair shake."
"I believe this is a theft of an election," he said protesting peacefully outside the state Capitol. "Biden will be able to get away with too much."
Similarly, Calvin Pemberton worries about the checks and balances on Biden's power as president.
"I think we the people have been screwed over," he said. "I think this is the start of our liberties being taken away, like stifling free speech."
Hagan and Pemberton were at the Capitol supporting a group called "Stop The Steal."
A handful of counter-protesters gathered across the street, responding to the bigger group's chants of "USA" with "No Trump, no KKK, no racist USA."
Emma Williams said she was pleased with the election results, believing a change in leadership could help in the fight against the coronavirus.
"I'm excited for someone to listen to scientists," she said.
'Oh, what a good idea': Lincoln senator can be credited with Nebraska's unique Electoral College system
Madi Beal said she is "so happy" that there is a new president. "I'm honestly very excited that (Trump) will be out."
Biden reached the 270 electoral vote threshold with a little help from Nebraska, 1 electoral vote coming from Omaha's 2nd congressional district.
Trump, however, was the choice across the remainder of the state, with Biden taking only Lancaster County.
Trump supporter Nancy Spidle said she reluctantly accepted the loss.
"I'm sick of this week," she said. "I voted for Trump, so I'm not super happy. I'm worried Biden will shut things down."
Spidle is not the only one worried a shutdown similar to what many dealt with in the spring. Cindi Card, who stood at the Capitol alongside other like-minded voters, is concerned how she can make a go of it as a self-employed salesperson.
"I have family member who is immunocompromised, and the Democrats haven't done anything to help the unemployed," she said. "I'm just not expecting anything good."
Some are already looking toward the future. Pemberton said he hopes to see a Republican ticket in 2024 including Ivanka Trump.
"I'm excited to see what happens these next four years," Beal said.
General election results
Statewide contests
|Party
|Candidate
|Vote total
|President
|Joseph Biden, D
|359,757
|Jo Jorgensen, L
|19,292
|Donald Trump, R
|536,229
|U.S. Senate
|Chris Janicek, D
|216,887
|Ben Sasse, R
|562,224
|Gene Siadek, L
|52,878
|Gambling, Initiative 429
|For
|566,886
|Against
|305,883
|Gambling, Initiative 430
|For
|569,201
|Against
|307,728
|Gambling, Initiative 431
|For
|598,546
|Against
|273,243
|Payday lending
|For
|698,704
|Against
|144,346
|Remove slavery wording
|For
|581,058
|Against
|271,443
|Extend TIF 20 years
|For
|500,903
|Against
|319,675
Congressional races
|Race
|Candidates
|Vote totals
|District 1
|Kate Bolz
|116,120
|Jeff Fortenberry, R
|179,557
|Dennis Grace, L
|8,452
|District 2
|Donald Bacon, R
|162,087
|Kara Eastman, D
|146,992
|Tyler Schaeffer, L
|9,423
|District 3
|Mark Elworth Jr., D
|49,771
|Dustin Hobbs, L
|10,723
|Adrian Smith, R
|222,363
Legislature
|District
|Candidate
|Vote totals
|1
|Janet Palmtag
|5,577
|Julie Slama
|11,899
|3
|Rick Holdcroft
|8,582
|Carol Blood
|8,779
|5
|Mike McDonnell
|6,559
|Gilbert Ayala
|3,777
|7
|Tony Vargas
|6,819
|Jorge Sotolongo
|1,919
|9
|John Cavanaugh
|8,003
|Marque Snow
|6,690
|11
|Fred Conley
|3,330
|Terrell McKinney
|5,820
|13
|Justin T. Wayne
|11,010
|15
|David Rogers
|6,210
|Lynne Walz
|9,157
|17
|Joni Albrecht
|7,343
|Sheryl Lindau
|3,576
|19
|Mike Flood
|15,200
|21
|Mike Hilgers
|9,895
|Brodey Weber
|8,132
|23
|Bruce Bostelman
|11,287
|Helen Raikes
|6,868
|25
|Suzanne Geist
|16,147
|Stephany Pleasant
|8,104
|27
|Brenda Bickford
|5,448
|Anna Wishart
|9,923
|29
|Eliot Bostar
|10,927
|Jacob Campbell
|9,622
|31
|Rich Pahls
|10,197
|Tim Royers
|9,093
|33
|Steve Halloran
|12,756
|35
|Raymond M. Aguilar
|6,570
|Dan Quick
|5,688
|37
|Mercadies Damratowski
|4,098
|John Lowe Sr.
|12,774
|39
|Allison Heimes
|11,457
|Lou Ann Linehan
|14,554
|41
|Tom Briese
|15,804
|43
|Tom Brewer
|10,628
|Tanya Storer
|7,691
|45
|Susan Hester
|7,671
|Rita Sanders
|8,835
|47
|Steve Erdman
|14,901
|49
|Jen Day
|12,125
|Andrew La Grone
|11,873
State Board of Education
|District
|Candidate
|Vote total
|1
|Patsy Koch Johns
|90,917
|2
|Robert Anthony
|37,612
|Lisa Fricke
|68,950
|3
|Patti S. Gubbels
|51,079
|Mike Goos
|24,082
|4
|Jacquelyn Morrison
|50,569
|Adrian Petrescu
|17,653
SCC Board of Governors
|District
|Candidate
|Vote totals
|At-large
|Timothy R. Cerveny
|81,405
|Neal Stenberg
|82,575
|1
|Chuck Byers
|17,329
|Jeanne H. Stec
|15,268
|2
|Kathy Boellstorff
|20,349
|Chad Aldrich
|15,415
|3
|Edward C. Price
|32,588
|4
|Kristin E. Yates
|25,167
|5
|Arlyn Uhrmacher
|41,327
Lower Platte South Natural Resources District board
|Subdistrict
|Candidate
|Vote totals
|1
|Don Jacobson
|11,941
|2
|Ron Nolte
|12,778
|3
|Mike DeKalb
|6,243
|Kenneth Vogel
|6,177
|4
|Gary R. Aldridge
|9,201
|LeRoy W. Sievers
|9,199
|5
|John Yoakum
|4,402
|Greg Osborn
|2,618
|6
|Anthony Schutz
|10,257
|7
|Chelsea Johnson
|8,933
|8
|Christine Lamberty
|7,807
|Christy Eichorn
|4,505
|9
|Milt Schmidt
|4,712
|Lisa Lewis
|7,518
|10
|Ray A. Stevens Jr.
|6,528
|Bastienne Salners
|5,268
Public Service Commission
|Race
|Candidate
|Vote total
|District 2
|Tim Davis, R
|53,466
|Crystal Rhoades, D
|88,891
NU Board of Regents
|District
|Candidate
|Vote totals
|1
|Tim Clare
|92,526
|2
|Jack A. Stark
|96,770
County board; unofficial final results
|District
|Candidate
|Vote total
|2
|Eric Underwood, R
|10,250
|Christa Yoakum, D
|11,436
|4
|Roma Amundson
|25,599
Area ballot questions; unofficial final results
|Ballot question
|For
|Against
|Hickman pool bonds
|491
|815
|Hickman sales tax
|484
|808
|Hallam sales tax
|60
|71
Reach the writer at 402-473-7214 or sali@journalstar.com
