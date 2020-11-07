Trump supporters rally in Lincoln as others celebrate Biden's victory

Kickoff for Nebraska's football game was minutes away, but the buzz in downtown Lincoln had little to do with the Big Red.

Another state — a big state — had turned blue on the by now so-familiar United States map.

Days and in some cases weeks after voters darkened the oval on their general election ballot, the Associated Press and broadcast and cable TV networks finally called a winner Saturday morning.

Former vice president Joe Biden is set to become the 46th president of the United States.

For Dave Collett of Lincoln, Saturday's announcement was a step toward much-needed calm.

"As long as there is a peaceful transition of power, this country will be fine," he said.

Others are not so sure.

Michael Hagan, who joined about 100 others in protesting the nationwide election result, believes President Donald Trump "did not get a fair shake."

"I believe this is a theft of an election," he said protesting peacefully outside the state Capitol. "Biden will be able to get away with too much."

Similarly, Calvin Pemberton worries about the checks and balances on Biden's power as president.