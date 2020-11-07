 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Trump supporters rally in Lincoln as others celebrate Biden's victory
View Comments
editor's pick alert

Trump supporters rally in Lincoln as others celebrate Biden's victory

{{featured_button_text}}
110520-blm-loc-1experts

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks to supporters early Wednesday in Wilmington, Del.

 CAROLYN KASTER, ASSOCIATED PRESS

Kickoff for Nebraska's football game was minutes away, but the buzz in downtown Lincoln had little to do with the Big Red.

Another state — a big state — had turned blue on the by now so-familiar United States map. 

Days and in some cases weeks after voters darkened the oval on their general election ballot, the Associated Press and broadcast and cable TV networks finally called a winner Saturday morning.

Former vice president Joe Biden is set to become the 46th president of the United States.

For Dave Collett of Lincoln, Saturday's announcement was a step toward much-needed calm. 

"As long as there is a peaceful transition of power, this country will be fine," he said.

Most Nebraskans voted to abolish slavery as criminal punishment. But 32% voted to keep it

Others are not so sure.

Michael Hagan, who joined about 100 others in protesting the nationwide election result, believes President Donald Trump "did not get a fair shake." 

Trump Supporters, 11.7

Supporters of President Donald Trump gather on the north side of the Nebraska state Capitol shortly after the Associated Press and news networks declared former vice president Joe Biden as the winner of this week's general election.

"I believe this is a theft of an election," he said protesting peacefully outside the state Capitol. "Biden will be able to get away with too much."

Similarly, Calvin Pemberton worries about the checks and balances on Biden's power as president.

"I think we the people have been screwed over," he said. "I think this is the start of our liberties being taken away, like stifling free speech."

Hagan and Pemberton were at the Capitol supporting a group called "Stop The Steal."

A handful of counter-protesters gathered across the street, responding to the bigger group's chants of "USA" with "No Trump, no KKK, no racist USA."

Emma Williams said she was pleased with the election results, believing a change in leadership could help in the fight against the coronavirus. 

"I'm excited for someone to listen to scientists," she said.

'Oh, what a good idea': Lincoln senator can be credited with Nebraska's unique Electoral College system

Madi Beal said she is "so happy" that there is a new president. "I'm honestly very excited that (Trump) will be out."

Biden reached the 270 electoral vote threshold with a little help from Nebraska, 1 electoral vote coming from Omaha's 2nd congressional district.

Trump, however, was the choice across the remainder of the state, with Biden taking only Lancaster County.

Trump supporter Nancy Spidle said she reluctantly accepted the loss. 

"I'm sick of this week," she said. "I voted for Trump, so I'm not super happy. I'm worried Biden will shut things down."

Spidle is not the only one worried a shutdown similar to what many dealt with in the spring. Cindi Card, who stood at the Capitol alongside other like-minded voters, is concerned how she can make a go of it as a self-employed salesperson. 

"I have family member who is immunocompromised, and the Democrats haven't done anything to help the unemployed," she said. "I'm just not expecting anything good."

Who are the Biden-Bacon voters in the Omaha area?

Some are already looking toward the future. Pemberton said he hopes to see a Republican ticket in 2024 including Ivanka Trump. 

"I'm excited to see what happens these next four years," Beal said.

Cindy Lange-Kubick: Counting the vote and darkening my ballot for kindness

General election results

Reach the writer at 402-473-7214 or sali@journalstar.com

View Comments
0
2
0
1
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Protests over George Floyd's death continue outside state Capitol on Sunday

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News