Trump rally postponed; Herbster says former president may visit Sunday

Former President Donald Trump canceled his trip to Nebraska on Friday night because of the threat of severe weather.

"Thank you to all who waited in line for our Save America Rally tonight in Greenwood, Nebraska," Trump said in a news release sent at 3 p.m. Friday. "Because of severe weather, including the possibility of 60 mph+ wind, hailstorms, and maybe even tornadoes, I will not be coming to Nebraska tonight, but rather, weather permitting, will be there this Sunday night, May 1st."

Gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster, who Trump has endorsed, told supporters lined up to enter the rally that he had been on the phone with the former president throughout the day on Friday and they jointly made the decision to postpone the outdoor event due to the significant severe weather threat.

Herbster said the former president may come to Nebraska on Sunday but no specific details were immediately available.

The rally was scheduled at I-80 Speedway near Greenwood, approximately halfway between the Lincoln and Omaha metro areas.

Trump's trip to Nebraska was to serve as a show of support of Herbster’s bid to become Nebraska’s next governor.

Herbster was an early supporter of Trump and later chaired his Agriculture and Rural Advisory Committee and served as an adviser.

Friday's event was to feature speeches by Trump and Herbster, as well as Kellyanne Conway, Trump’s 2016 campaign manager and longtime counselor; David Bossie, president of Citizens United; Matt Schlapp, chairman of the Conservative Political Action Conference; and Mike Lindell, CEO of MyPillow.

The program was scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. with Trump to take the stage after 8 o'clock.

Meanwhile, forecasters throughout the week have monitored the threat of severe weather on Friday evening in southeastern Nebraska.

At 3:30 p.m., the National Weather Service posted a tornado watch for much of southeastern Nebraska. The watch extends through 11 p.m.

This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for updates.

Love 1 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.