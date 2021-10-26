Trump endorses Herbster in gubernatorial race

Former President Donald Trump announced Tuesday evening that he is endorsing Charles Herbster in his bid to be elected governor next year.

Herbster, who was an agricultural adviser to Trump during his presidency, is a candidate for the Republican nomination.

In his endorsement statement, Trump took a verbal shot at Republican Sen. Ben Sasse and lavished praise on Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts.

Herbster "has been a tremendous supporter of America First and Make America Great Again, right from the beginning," Trump said, "and will do a fantastic job" as governor.

Trump described Sasse, who voted to convict him of impeachment charges levied by the House of Representatives, as "a Looney Tune senator."

And he referred to Ricketts as a "terrific" governor of Nebraska.

