Trump endorses Herbster in gubernatorial race; Ricketts disagrees

Former President Donald Trump announced Tuesday evening that he is endorsing Charles Herbster in his bid to be elected governor next year, prompting a swift response from Gov. Pete Ricketts who said he "strongly disagrees" with that judgment.

Herbster, who was an agricultural adviser to Trump during his presidency, is a candidate for the Republican nomination.

In his endorsement statement, Trump took a verbal shot at Republican Sen. Ben Sasse and lavished praise on Ricketts.

Herbster "has been a tremendous supporter of America First and Make America Great Again, right from the beginning," Trump said, "and will do a fantastic job" as governor.

Ricketts responded on Twitter.

"I have been a champion of President Trump's conservative leadership and his America First agenda," the governor said.

"While I agree with President Trump on many things, I strongly disagree that Charles Herbster is qualified to be our next governor -- from his choice to headquarter his business in Missouri to his support of tax policy that would tax medical services, prescriptions and food, as well as more than doubling our sales tax.

"Nebraska deserves better," Ricketts said.