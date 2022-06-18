'True freedom for everybody': Lincoln has a new reason to celebrate Juneteenth

Lincoln celebrated Juneteenth Saturday, a day before it's set to become the city's newest paid holiday off.

Hundreds gathered at Trago Park outside the Clyde Malone Community Center to celebrate with food, live entertainment and games.

While the Malone Center has been celebrating this holiday for years, this is the second year Juneteenth is recognized as a federal holiday and the first paid day off for Lincoln's city employees.

Last year, just two days before Juneteenth, President Biden signed The Juneteenth National Independence Day Act into law after Congress and the Senate unanimously passed the bill.

Juneteenth commemorates the Emancipation Proclamation in which former President Abraham Lincoln issued the proclamation to free enslaved African Americans on January 1, 1863.

Although this was issued in 1863, enslavers were held responsible for telling the enslaved they were free, and some ignored the directive. Enslaved individuals in Galveston, Texas, would not learn of their freedom until June 19, 1865 when Maj. Gen. Gordon demanded Galveston locals adhere to the proclamation.

On Sept. 27, months after its recognition as a federal holiday, Lincoln City Council approved Juneteenth as a paid holiday for its city employees governed by the firefighter, transit and manager labor unions.

Nkenge Friday, assistant vice chancellor of UNL's Office of Diversity and Inclusion, believes Juneteenth's recognition as a federal holiday is progress towards racial equity.

"It's been a long time coming. It helps further unite our community by starting the conversation of what it is and truly understanding our history," Friday said.

Community leaders, artists and business owners gave presentations at this year's celebration about the history of this national holiday.

Dewayne Mays, president of Lincoln's NAACP branch, believes community support make these celebrations possible.

"We wouldn't be here without the community supporting people of color and the things we're doing. This is positive atmosphere allows residents to get to know each other a little better," Mays said.

Guest speakers included Councilwoman Sändra Washington, Sr. Civil Rights Investigator Chassidy Jackson-Goodwin and Lincoln’s first Black female police officer and former Lincoln Police Department Captain Genelle Moore.

The Malone Center's Juneteenth celebration also hosted a garage sale inside their gym for proceeds to go towards their athletic program.

Their athletic program includes a football, basketball and volleyball team for kids to be able to participate in club sports who otherwise may not be able to afford it.

For several community members, this holiday is something they've been celebrating since childhood.

Tyrina Webster, director of operations at the Malone Center, grew up attending the center and believes the holiday's recognition is significant for many.

"Juneteenth itself is not just for Black people, it's for all the people of America. This represents true freedom for everybody in our country," Webster said.

