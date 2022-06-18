'True freedom for everybody': Lincoln has a new reason to celebrate Juneteenth

Lincoln celebrated Juneteenth Saturday, a day before it's set to become the city's newest paid holiday off.
Hundreds gathered at Trago Park outside the Clyde Malone Community Center to celebrate with food, live entertainment and games.
While the Malone Center has been celebrating this holiday for years, this is the second year Juneteenth is recognized as a federal holiday and the first paid day off for Lincoln's city employees.
Last year, just two days before Juneteenth, President Biden signed
The Juneteenth National Independence Day Act into law after Congress and the Senate unanimously passed the bill.
Juneteenth commemorates the Emancipation Proclamation in which former President Abraham Lincoln issued the proclamation to free enslaved African Americans on January 1, 1863.
Although this was issued in 1863, enslavers were held responsible for telling the enslaved they were free, and some ignored the directive. Enslaved individuals in Galveston, Texas, would not learn of their freedom until June 19, 1865 when Maj. Gen. Gordon demanded Galveston locals adhere to the proclamation.
People meet to dance and celebrate freedom during the annual Juneteenth Celebration Saturday at Trago Park.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Lincoln Journal Star
On Sept. 27, months after its recognition as a federal holiday, Lincoln City Council approved Juneteenth as a paid holiday for its city employees governed by the firefighter, transit and manager labor unions.
Nkenge Friday, assistant vice chancellor of UNL's Office of Diversity and Inclusion, believes Juneteenth's recognition as a federal holiday is progress towards racial equity.
"It's been a long time coming. It helps further unite our community by starting the conversation of what it is and truly understanding our history," Friday said.
Community leaders, artists and business owners gave presentations at this year's celebration about the history of this national holiday.
Dewayne Mays, president of Lincoln's NAACP branch, believes community support make these celebrations possible.
"We wouldn't be here without the community supporting people of color and the things we're doing. This is positive atmosphere allows residents to get to know each other a little better," Mays said.
Guest speakers included Councilwoman Sändra Washington, Sr. Civil Rights Investigator Chassidy Jackson-Goodwin and Lincoln’s first Black female police officer and former Lincoln Police Department Captain Genelle Moore.
The Malone Center's Juneteenth celebration also hosted a garage sale inside their gym for proceeds to go towards their athletic program.
Their athletic program includes a football, basketball and volleyball team for kids to be able to participate in club sports who otherwise may not be able to afford it.
For several community members, this holiday is something they've been celebrating since childhood.
Tyrina Webster, director of operations at the Malone Center, grew up attending the center and believes the holiday's recognition is significant for many.
"Juneteenth itself is not just for Black people, it's for all the people of America. This represents true freedom for everybody in our country," Webster said.
PhotoFiles: Juneteenth celebrations in Lincoln
Juneteenth
Malaysia Perry, Andre Hull and Elsie Rivera dance together at the 2016 Juneteenth celebration at Trago Park.
Journal Star file photo
Juneteenth
Decked out in their Spider-Girl makeup, cousins J'La Leonard (left), 8, and Trinity Coleman, 7, wait in line for balloon animals during the Malone Community Center's Juneteenth celebration at Trago Park in 2017. Juneteenth celebrations are held worldwide to commemorate June 19, 1865, the day slavery ended in the U.S.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Juneteenth
Boys and Girls Club Drill Team members and siblings Jshawn (right) and Samaria Williams perform during the Malone Community Center's Juneteenth celebration in 2017 at Trago Park.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Juneteenth
Elijah Holden (right) dances with his mother, Beverly Hill, as a DJ plays from the stage at the 2017 Juneteenth celebration at Trago Park.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Juneteenth
Rob Patterson grills up burgers at the Haggans BBQ and catering tent at the Juneteenth celebration in 2016 at Trago Park.
Journal Star file photo
Juneteenth
Aliyah Anderson, 4, exits an inflatable castle by slide at the Juneteenth celebration in 2016 at Trago Park.
Journal Star file photo
Juneteenth
Andriana Edwards, 8, cartwheels through the splash pad during the Juneteenth festivities in 2016.
Journal Star file photo
Juneteenth
Jaiah Willis (right), 9, and her sister Janessa, 7, look at Jaiah's painted face in the mirror at the Juneteenth celebration at Trago Park in 2016. Juneteenth celebrations are held worldwide to commemorate June 19, 1865, the day slavery ended in the U.S.
Journal Star file photo
Juneteenth
With temperatures in the 90s, children welcomed the cool water to play in during the annual Juneteenth celebration at Trago Park in 2015.
Journal Star file photo
Juneteenth
Rob Tackett and his son, Pierce, 2, cool off at the splash park during the annual Juneteenth celebration at Trago Park in 2015.
MATT RYERSON, Journal Star file photo
Juneteenth
Children and their parents enjoy the swings and splash park during Lincoln's Juneteenth celebration at Trago Park in 2015.
Journal Star file photo
Juneteenth
Eight-year-old Callina Pham (right) and Julian Noriega, 10, keep cool in the splash park at Lincoln's annual Juneteenth celebration at Trago Park in 2015.
Journal Star file photo
Juneteenth
Members of the group "Ambition" — Charlie Curtis-Beard (left) and Tim Curtis-Beard — perform at a Juneteenth celebration at Trago Park in 2013.
Journal Star file photo
Juneteenth
Norman England Jr. stands with his wife, Coscelia, while pushing their daughter Brooklynn, 3, on the swing at the Juneteenth celebration at Trago Park in 2013.
Journal Star file photo
Juneteenth
Shaw Wheat, 3, plays with balloons at the water park at Trago Park during the Juneteenth celebration in 2013.
Journal Star file photo
Juneteenth
Shaw Wheat, 3, plays in the water park during the Juneteenth celebration at Trago Park in 2013.
Journal Star file photo
Juneteenth
Tanija, 3, jumps in an inflatable moon bounce at the Juneteenth celebration at Trago Park in 2013.
Journal Star file photo
Juneteenth
Two-year-old Brooklynn England lights up the playground with a joyful smile as big brother Braxton Adams gives her a push on the swings during the Malone Community Center's annual Juneteenth celebration in 2012 at Trago Park.
Journal Star file photo
Juneteenth
Community members dance, rejoice and enjoy a beautiful, sunny Juneteenth, a nationwide celebration that commemorates the end of slavery, at Trago Park in 2011.
Journal Star file photo
Juneteenth
Children of all ages, genders and races gather to jump and play at 2011's Juneteenth celebration in Pentzer Park.
Lincoln Journal Star file photo
Juneteenth
Darryl White plays the trumpet during the 2010 Juneteenth celebration at Pentzer Park
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Juneteenth
Sgt. James Nordman (left) shows Severyn Foster, 11, how to lean out the window of a UH-60L Black Hawk helicopter during the 2010 Juneteenth celebration at Pentzer Park.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Juneteenth
Anthony Kelley (left) and his son Devon, 15, prepare for a fashion show during Juneteenth festivities at Pentzer Park in 2009.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Juneteenth
Dancers Mariah Cates (front) Madison Jennings and Kymesha Key perform during 2009's Juneteenth celebration at Pentzer Park
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Juneteenth
Eight-year-old Madison Jennings (from right), Mariah Cates, 8, and Kymesha Key, 9, perform as "Trinity Praise," a dance group from Christ Temple Church, during the Juneteenth celebration at Pentzer Park in 2008.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Juneteenth
Cornelius Shepard (right), 92, is overwhelmed by a standing ovation by attendants of the 2007 Juneteenth celebration "Expressions of Fatherhood," as he accepts an award from John Leonard Harris (left) recognizing his dedication as a father.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star file photo
Juneteenth
Three-year-old Zakira Rhodes enjoys a lollipop as she visits booths with her parents at the annual Juneteenth festival at Trago Park in 2006.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Juneteenth
Paulette Tapp serves BBQ-pork sandwiches, donated from Famous Dave's, to her neighbors at the annual Juneteenth festival at Trago Park in 2006.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Juneteenth
Shika Williams dances with friends at the Juneteenth festival at Trago Park in 2006.
JOURNAL FILE PHOTO
Juneteenth
Jasmine Mensey, 15, dances with her friends at the Juneteenth celebration at Trago Park in 2006
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Juneteenth
(From left) Anthony Lewis, 8, Dallas Roush, 11, and Randi Roush, 12, enjoy the Fun Slide at a Juneteenth celebration in 2006.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Juneteenth
Lonnie Tapp (left) and Letha Berks (center) serve free Famous Dave's barbecue to all who attended the annual Juneteenth celebration at Trago Park in 2004.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Juneteenth
Brianna Valentine, 7, (from left) Macey Bryan, 4, Chayah Brown, 4, and Jurnee Johnson, 5, dance to the music at the Juneteenth celebration at Trago Park in 2004.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Juneteenth
Mike Brown, 15, performs a song during an amateur talent show at the Juneteenth celebration at Trago Park in 2003.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Juneteenth
Attendants of a Juneteenth celebration pray outside the Malone Center in 2002.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Juneteenth
(From front to back) John Kennedy, O.P. McRiley, Marvin Maeweathers and David McCrey battle the heat to prepare about 5,000 pieces of chicken for people at a Juneteenth celebration at Trago Park in 2000.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Juneteenth
Iggy Helmstakter, 11, (from left) Tiese Jordan, 12, Billy Knickerbocker, 11, and Bobby Weaver practice their moves in front of the main stage at a Juneteenth celebration in Trago Park in 1999.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
