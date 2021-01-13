 Skip to main content
Trooper injured after driver loses control on I-80, prompts chain-reaction crash involving several state vehicles
The driver of a pickup lost control on Interstate 80 in western Nebraska on Wednesday morning, causing a chain reaction of crashes involving Nebraska Department of Transportation vehicles and a Nebraska State Trooper.

The trooper, who wasn't identified, was treated for minor injuries and released from a Julesburg, Colorado, hospital, the Patrol said in a news release.

The chain-reaction crash happened about 10:55 a.m. at the spot where a semi had struck an overpass while driving east on I-80 near Chappell at 8:30 a.m.

The pickup that lost control struck a Department of Transportation vehicle that was parked on the shoulder as crews checked the overpass for damage and assisted in the clean-up. The chain-reaction crash involved other Department of Transportation vehicles and a Ford F250 with the trooper inside.

No one was in the Department of Transportation vehicles at the time, and no other injuries were reported.

Eastbound I-80 was closed for about two hours because of the crash.

State Patrol logo 2020

