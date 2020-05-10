Tribute to fallen service members returns to Lincoln for Memorial Day display

This was shaping up to be a busy year for the traveling display of tribute towers honoring more than 5,200 U.S. service members killed in the war on terror.
The couple behind the Nebraska-based Remembering Our Fallen National Memorial had so much demand — they’ve already shown it at 70 sites in 30 states — that they cloned the 32 10-foot steel structures, which are draped in photos of the lost soldiers and sailors.
Now they have one memorial to tour the country east of the Mississippi, the other west.
And they were busy booking gigs — like the San Diego County Fair in June, and the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in August — when the coronavirus began crippling the country. The cancellations started piling up.
“We lost everything for April, May, most of June,” said Bill Williams, who runs the nonprofit Patriotic Productions with his wife, Evonne, from their home in Omaha.
They had both towers scheduled for Memorial Day, one at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., the other in Phoenix.
Arizona canceled first, postponing until next year. Williams is half-expecting Washington to pull the plug, too.
“And we really hate to have the tribute towers sit on a trailer over the Memorial Day weekend.”
So the towers will return to where they made their debut three years ago — outside of Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Organizers will set them up the morning of May 22, spreading them farther apart than normal to encourage social distancing. They plan to take most of the plaza space along R Street, from the post office property line to the parking garage.
They’ll also try to keep the towers close to the street, so people can get a sense of them without leaving their cars.
The couple waived the booking fee they typically charge to cover costs.
“It’s a freebie we’re just doing,” Williams said. “At least they’ll be seen.”
The display will be the arena’s first event since mid-March, when the state boys basketball championships played out in the otherwise empty building.
Williams and arena manager Tom Lorenz walked the site recently, making sure there was enough space.
“It’s nice to be able to do this in Lincoln,” Lorenz said. “I think it’s an appropriate area; there’s plenty of room to social distance.”
They’ll keep the towers up through Memorial Day evening, and then put them back on the trailer.
Williams is hopeful the bookings later this year — like outside the New England Patriots game on Veterans Day — will hold.
“We have some pretty cool stuff but it’s all later, after this blows over.”
Reach the writer at 402-473-7254 or psalter@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSPeterSalter
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.