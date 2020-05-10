Tribute to fallen service members returns to Lincoln for Memorial Day display

So the towers will return to where they made their debut three years ago — outside of Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Organizers will set them up the morning of May 22, spreading them farther apart than normal to encourage social distancing. They plan to take most of the plaza space along R Street, from the post office property line to the parking garage.

They’ll also try to keep the towers close to the street, so people can get a sense of them without leaving their cars.

The couple waived the booking fee they typically charge to cover costs.

“It’s a freebie we’re just doing,” Williams said. “At least they’ll be seen.”

The display will be the arena’s first event since mid-March, when the state boys basketball championships played out in the otherwise empty building.

Williams and arena manager Tom Lorenz walked the site recently, making sure there was enough space.

“It’s nice to be able to do this in Lincoln,” Lorenz said. “I think it’s an appropriate area; there’s plenty of room to social distance.”

They’ll keep the towers up through Memorial Day evening, and then put them back on the trailer.