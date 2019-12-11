Tree removal will cause temporary street closures in south Lincoln

A portion of two streets in south Lincoln will close temporarily this week for tree removal.
Van Dorn Street between Sheridan Boulevard and South 27th Street will close from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday. Meanwhile, South 48th Street between Pioneers Boulevard and Nebraska 2 will close from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday. The sidewalks on both sides of the streets will also be closed.
The Community Forestry Division of the Parks and Recreation Department is removing trees that have been damaged by disease or vehicles.
Drivers are encouraged to find different routes. Residents will still be able to get to their homes.
More information: Shane Dostal, 402-525-7852, sdostal@lincoln.ne.gov, or Lorri Grueber, 402-441-9461, lgrueber@lincoln.ne.gov.