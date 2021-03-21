Traversing all of Lincoln's trails worthy of a badge of honor

Completing 78 miles of Lincoln's trail system comes with a reward this year.

In the second annual Lincoln Trail-a-Thon, participants can earn specially designed badges for conquering different trails around the city.

The Great Plains Trails Network is hosting the challenge throughout 2021 to encourage people to take to the trails and explore new areas of the city.

The program features a new trail route each month, providing participants a recommended route and information on where to park, board member Dena Noe said. The end total of all of the routes combined is about 78 miles.

Lincoln chiropractor Bo Bryson came up with the idea for the challenge and worked with the Great Plains Trails Network to launch it in 2020, Noe said.

The Trails Network releases a new route each month, but the program is self-guided and participants can complete routes at any time and in whatever order they like.

Noe said the overall goal of the program is to “give, explore, conquer.” Participants give back through paying a registration fee that goes directly to maintaining the trails in Lincoln, she said. The program also pushes participants to explore new trails in Lincoln and conquer all 12 challenges.