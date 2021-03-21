Traversing all of Lincoln's trails worthy of a badge of honor

Completing 78 miles of Lincoln's trail system comes with a reward this year.
In the second annual Lincoln Trail-a-Thon, participants can earn specially designed badges for conquering different trails around the city.
The Great Plains Trails Network is hosting the challenge throughout 2021 to encourage people to take to the trails and explore new areas of the city.
The program features a new trail route each month, providing participants a recommended route and information on where to park, board member Dena Noe said. The end total of all of the routes combined is about 78 miles.
Lincoln chiropractor Bo Bryson came up with the idea for the challenge and worked with the Great Plains Trails Network to launch it in 2020, Noe said.
The Trails Network releases a new route each month, but the program is self-guided and participants can complete routes at any time and in whatever order they like.
Noe said the overall goal of the program is to “give, explore, conquer.” Participants give back through paying a registration fee that goes directly to maintaining the trails in Lincoln, she said. The program also pushes participants to explore new trails in Lincoln and conquer all 12 challenges.
“Many people, at least runners and walkers a lot of times, take the same trail over and over because it’s near their home or it's convenient,” Noe said. “So this is a really great idea to get them out to see that there are other trails across the city you can do.”
When participants complete a route, they are able to redeem the specific badge for that trail. All of the button designs were created by graphic artist Deb Lee Toth, Noe said.
“All of our buttons are locally designed. There's 12 different buttons that represent the groupings of trails that we'll be taking, so it's pretty cool,” she said. “People are pretty excited about the buttons."
Noe said the routes can be walked, ran or biked and the challenge is COVID-friendly to complete.
“You can stay within your own groupings and it's outside, so you can maintain your 6 feet distancing,” she said. “It's a perfect event especially right now with what's going on.”
Noe said over 500 people registered for the program last year, and around 250 have registered so far this year. She said she expects to see more people registering once the weather gets warmer.
While the challenge has already started, Noe said people can continue to sign up and work through the routes at their own pace.
The program is challenging, Noe said, but also rewarding to complete.
“This is a challenge — 78 miles is tough,” she said. “It took me all 12 months last year to finish so you’ll definitely feel like you conquered the challenge when you get done.”
