Transportation of South Beltway girders to delay traffic on 27th Street
Transportation of South Beltway girders to delay traffic on 27th Street

Girder movement, 5.18

Oversized South Beltway bridge girders are being moved in this photo taken from the Mopac Trail bridge over North 27th Street on May 18.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

South Beltway bridge girders roll down 27th Street, Tuesday, May 18, 2021.

Traffic delays are once again expected as more girders for the South Beltway Project are transported across Lincoln on Tuesday and Wednesday.

From 8-9 a.m. and 2-3 p.m. both days, police will escort vehicles carrying concrete bridge girders, according to a news release from the Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Department. The girders will be transported from North 63rd Street and Cornhusker Highway to 27th Street and south to the project near Saltillo Road.

Drivers traveling southbound on 27th Street during these times should expect delays; intersections will be closed while transport vehicles pass through. 

Watch Now: South Beltway bridge girders roll down 27th Street
