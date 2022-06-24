 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick topical

Trail Trek to host its 20th annual event on Sunday

  • 0

Sunday, the Great Plains Trails Network is celebrating the 20th year of Trail Trek — a bicycling event that gives bikers a chance to explore some of Lancaster County's 134 miles of trails.

Trail Trek begins at Speedway Village and allows riders to choose between four rides of different lengths: 11 miles, 23 miles, 32 miles or 41 miles. Beginner options are available for families that wish to participate.

Chris Sayer, Jonathan Leach and Cool Roots will provide entertainment.

Hy-Vee and Pepsi will provide lunch at Speedway Village for riders. Participants can enter to win one of 17 bicycles given by The Bike Rack and Cycle Works.

Dena Noe, Trail Trek committee chair, said the event has raised more than $250,000 to build trails in Lancaster County.

“This year, we’ve celebrated the hard work of those that started Trail Trek, sponsors who have supported Trail Trek, and of course, our over 15,000 riders who have joined us over the years,” Noe said.

People are also reading…

In-person registration is available at the Antelope Park shelter from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday or at Speedway Village from 6-11 a.m. Sunday.

Watch now: Cyclists finish 40th Bicycle Ride Across Nebraska
Love on the trails: 38 years later, couple takes anniversary ride that started it all
Longtime Lincoln, Omaha bike shops getting a new owner
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

News intern

Jenna Thompson is a news intern who has previous writing and editing experience with her college paper and several literary journals. She is a senior at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln pursuing degrees in English and journalism.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Disney caught in the middle of political firestorm over Florida law

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News