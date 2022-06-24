Trail Trek to host its 20th annual event on Sunday

Sunday, the Great Plains Trails Network is celebrating the 20th year of Trail Trek — a bicycling event that gives bikers a chance to explore some of Lancaster County's 134 miles of trails.
Trail Trek begins at Speedway Village and allows riders to choose between four rides of different lengths: 11 miles, 23 miles, 32 miles or 41 miles. Beginner options are available for families that wish to participate.
Chris Sayer, Jonathan Leach and Cool Roots will provide entertainment.
Hy-Vee and Pepsi will provide lunch at Speedway Village for riders. Participants can enter to win one of 17 bicycles given by The Bike Rack and Cycle Works.
Dena Noe, Trail Trek committee chair, said the event has raised more than $250,000 to build trails in Lancaster County.
“This year, we’ve celebrated the hard work of those that started Trail Trek, sponsors who have supported Trail Trek, and of course, our over 15,000 riders who have joined us over the years,” Noe said.
Jenna Thompson
