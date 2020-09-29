 Skip to main content
Trail over Holmes Lake dam closed for construction
Trail over Holmes Lake dam closed for construction

Holmes Lake dam
Courtesy photo

The recreational trail over the Holmes Lake dam will be closed for several weeks as the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers completes work on the dam embankment.

Construction is expected to run through Nov. 10.

In a news release, officials said construction will involve excavating an area around the conduit where the dam discharges water into Antelope Creek.

During construction, it may be necessary to temporarily lower Holmes Lake by as much as 1.5 feet, officials said.

The project is not considered an emergency repair, but officials said the work is necessary to bring the dam's design up to current standards.

