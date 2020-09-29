Trail over Holmes Lake dam closed for construction

The recreational trail over the Holmes Lake dam will be closed for several weeks as the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers completes work on the dam embankment.
Construction is expected to run through Nov. 10.
In a news release, officials said construction will involve excavating an area around the conduit where the dam discharges water into Antelope Creek.
During construction, it may be necessary to temporarily lower Holmes Lake by as much as 1.5 feet, officials said.
The project is not considered an emergency repair, but officials said the work is necessary to bring the dam's design up to current standards.
Photos: Moments at Holmes Lake Park
Eleven-year-old Kailee Rowland - winner of two gold medals on the day - mimics the open mouth of a catfish she caught before tossing it back into the water on Saturday, July 18, 2020, during the Cornhusker State Games Shoreline Fishing competition at Holmes Lake Park.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Tristen Romero has fun with Lilah Lesiak, the sister of his girlfriend as they and her family made a visit to the playground on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at Holmes Lake Park.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
David Weyant of Lincoln kisses and hugs his son, Jonathan, 5, as they enjoy the warm weather and fresh air fishing on the banks of the lake on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. at Holmes Lake Park.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Feeling a bit peckish yet seeking privacy, a squirrel enjoys an apple up on an evergreen branch on Saturday, April 4, 2020, at Holmes Lake Park. Cooler temps saw fewer visitors to the park compared to earlier in the week.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
LINCOLN, NEB. - 04/07/2020 - emerges from the water, stick in mouth, to return it to its owner Lexi Taylor (not shown) on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at Holmes Lake Park. With temperatures in the 80s the park was filled with walkers, bikers and fishermen taking advantage of the summer-like weather.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Mario Ortiz, a junior at Lincoln North Star reaches out to catch a styrofoam glider thrown by fellow Gator Marisol Manzo (not shown) on Saturday, April 11, 2020, at Holmes Lake Park. Local residents headed out to the parks for a warm day of relaxation and fun before a forecasted Easter Sunday of rain and snow comes to the area.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Cohen Behrens enjoys a ride down the snowy hill as he chased by Captain, a one-year-old Cockapoo who belonged to another group of sledders on Thursday, April 16, 2020, at Holmes Lake Park. Cohen was sledding the freshly fallen snow with his brother Cole Sharping who was waiting at the bottom for him.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Stephen Shield and his dog, Tillie cruise on the breezy waters of Holmes Lake Park with his wife, Claire (not shown) on Saturday, May 2, 2020. Tillie's attention was fixed on another dog playing on the edge of the water as the park was filled with people exercising, fishing and walking with their pets.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Brooke Peters (facing) smiles at a comment from friend Maddy Jones as they chat to each other from a pair of hammocks lashed up in the trees on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at Holmes Lake Park. Cooler temps today will be leading to forecasted rain on Thursday.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Four-year-old Carter Martens (left) leads the way as he and his father Zach, who is pushing one-year-old brother Luke in a stroller, get in a little post-precipitation exercise on the paths of Holmes Lake Park on Thursday, May 14, 2020. Clearer weather is forecasted for Friday.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Eight-year-old Luna Guenther of Lincoln enjoys the return of the swings to the Holmes Lake Park playground as she gets a push from her grandmother Anna Hanselmann on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. For the first time since mid-April the playsets were accessible as the orange construction fencing was removed and the swings returned for family fun time.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Under the hot afternoon sun it was time for a little volleyball fun as Ben Crusinberry (center) elevates for an attempted kill against Christian Stoneall-Nelson (right) on Thursday, June 4, 2020. They were joined by Chance Wilken, Jack McLean, Cory Owen and Logan Neal for a 3-on-3 battle on the lush grass of Holmes Lake Park.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Neva Sinica, 11, flies a kite with her brother, Zander Sinica, 10, at Holmes Lake Park, Monday, May 4, 2020.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Scott Witty cast a line from his kayak during a sunset at Holmes Lake on Thursday July 09, 2020.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
