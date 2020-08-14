You are the owner of this article.
Traffic signals to be installed on South 54th Street near Saltillo
Traffic signals will be installed on South 54th Street starting Monday to help maintain safe driving and construction traffic, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

The traffic signals, which will be fully functioning during the day and flashing yellow at night, will be installed south of Saltillo Road.

Keep an eye out for signage and be prepared to slow down. Motorists are reminded to drive cautiously in and near work zones, the department said. 

News intern

Summer news intern Sofia Saric is a Los Angeles native studying journalism at Boston University and has previously written stories for the Boston Globe, the Brookline TAB, the Daily Free Press and Spindle.

