Traffic signals to be installed on South 54th Street near Saltillo

Traffic signals will be installed on South 54th Street starting Monday to help maintain safe driving and construction traffic, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.
The traffic signals, which will be fully functioning during the day and flashing yellow at night, will be installed south of Saltillo Road.
Keep an eye out for signage and be prepared to slow down. Motorists are reminded to drive cautiously in and near work zones, the department said.
