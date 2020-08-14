Traffic signals to be installed on South 54th Street near Saltillo

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Traffic signals will be installed on South 54th Street starting Monday to help maintain safe driving and construction traffic, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

The traffic signals, which will be fully functioning during the day and flashing yellow at night, will be installed south of Saltillo Road.

Keep an eye out for signage and be prepared to slow down. Motorists are reminded to drive cautiously in and near work zones, the department said.

