Traffic lanes to shift on Nebraska 2 for South Beltway work
The Lincoln South Beltway is a 4-lane freeway under construction near the city of Lincoln, NE. It will eventually link US Highway 77 in the west and Nebraska Highway 2 in the east. The project is being built by Hawkins construction and is being substantially funded by the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

Construction began in March of 2020, and is scheduled to be open to traffic in April of 2023.

Beginning Wednesday, head-to-head traffic on Nebraska 2 will shift from eastbound lanes to newly constructed westbound lanes as part of the South Beltway construction project.

South Beltway traffic

In announcing the traffic shift, the Nebraska Department of Transportation cautioned drivers to be alert to new signage and speed limits in the area near 120th Street where the South Beltway will intersect with the highway. 

