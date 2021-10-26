Traffic lanes to shift on Nebraska 2 for South Beltway work

The Lincoln South Beltway is a 4-lane freeway under construction near the city of Lincoln, NE. It will eventually link US Highway 77 in the west and Nebraska Highway 2 in the east. The project is being built by Hawkins construction and is being substantially funded by the Nebraska Department of Transportation.
Construction began in March of 2020, and is scheduled to be open to traffic in April of 2023. In this video, you can see that steel girders have been placed as well as decking and rebar for the bridge carrying northbound US-77 traffic over the beltway. Additionally, the mse retaining walls and piles have been installed for the bridge carrying 54th street over the beltway. Work is ongoing on the east interchange as temporary paving has been installed to carry N-2 traffic while the existing eastbound lanes are removed and reconstructed.
