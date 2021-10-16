Trace amounts of pesticides in groundwater-monitoring wells not cause for concern, Lincoln officials say

Clothianidin, which has been found in high concentrations in distiller’s grains and wastewater at AltEn, was detected in one well at 3.7 parts-per trillion, according to the report available on the U.S. Geological Society’s website.

Lincoln Water System and the U.S. Geological Survey say they believe the sample showing clothianidin was likely influenced by surface water and may not be a reliable indicator of groundwater quality, said Erika Hill, the spokeswoman for Lincoln Transportation and Utilities.

In an email, Hill said there is also nothing to link the chemicals found in the monitoring wells to AltEn, which shut down in February amid mounting violations of state environmental regulations.

“These pesticides are commonly used for agricultural production, therefore, LTU cannot speculate on their origins,” Hill said.

All of the samples measured far below the safety standards set by the Environmental Protection Agency — in some cases more than a million times lower than the benchmark.

With the low levels, Hill said LTU has no plans for further testing of the groundwater-monitoring wells.

"Based on such low-level trace amounts, there is no need at this time," she said.