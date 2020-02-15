Tour de Nebraska to offer shorter route option for 2020

The Tour de Nebraska will now offer a shorter route option for the 33rd annual bike tour.

An estimated 500 cyclists will travel through south-central Nebraska from June 17-21.

For the shorter route, Tour de Nebraska partnered with the community of Alma to provide a shuttle for cyclists 37 miles from Alma to Red Cloud. Cyclists will now have the option to ride 37 or 74 miles between Alma and Red Cloud.

Cyclists also have the option to ride on either gravel or paved roads for each day of the tour.

The shorter route is available to any registered Tour de Nebraska cyclist at no cost. Those who would like to participate in the shorter route only have to show up at the tour breakfast and ride one of the shuttles at either 7:30 a.m. or 9 a.m. Shuttles will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

The 2020 tour starts and ends in Kearney, with five days of biking and overnight stops in Alma, Red Cloud and Hastings.

