The National Weather Service on Wednesday issued a tornado watch for Lincoln and Lancaster County as well as several other Southeast Nebraska counties.

The Nebraska counties included in the watch are Burt, Cass, Dodge, Douglas, Gage, Johnson, Lancaster, Nemaha, Otoe, Pawnee, Richardson, Sarpy, Saunders, Thurston and Washington.

The weather service said strong to severe storms are expected after 6 p.m. mainly in southeast to far eastern Nebraska and southwest Iowa. The primary hazards will be large hail and damaging winds, with a tornado or two being possible as well.

There also is a threat for flooding Wednesday night across Southeast Nebraskan and southwest Iowa as storms develop.

