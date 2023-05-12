The National Weather Service on Friday issued a tornado watch for Lincoln and Lancaster County as well as much of eastern and central Nebraska.

The weather service said severe weather is possible until midnight and the tornado watch is in effect until 9 p.m. Possible hazards include damaging winds, flash flooding, large hail of one to two inches as well as tornadoes.

Storms are expected to form along a line from Albion to Columbus to Lincoln. As of 3 p.m. there had already been five tornado warnings issued for areas east of Columbus and farther west near Mullin.

