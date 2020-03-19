Tornado watch issued as storms approach Lincoln area

The National Weater Service posted a tornado watch for areas of southeastern Nebraska, southwestern Iowa and northern Missouri as storms approached the Lincoln area on Thursday afternoon.

The watch extends through 11 p.m. Thunderstorms could bring hail, high winds and even a tornado in the first bout of severe weather this year in the Lincoln area.

At 3:30 p.m., a line of intense storms was just west of Lincoln.

The storms are associated with a cold front that will sweep through the state on Thursday, bringing wind-swept snow to other parts of Nebraska.

A blizzard warning is up for the Nebraska Panhandle, where forecasters said 6-7 inches of snow could fall along the Interstate 80 corridor. Areas of the Sandhills are included in a winter storm warning, with 3-4 inches of snow likely.

Wherever snow falls, travel will be difficult, with winds of 30-35 mph and gusts to 55 mph quickly causing visibility issues.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

And as temperatures tumble, roads that are wet may quickly freeze, causing further travel issues. In Lincoln, temperatures are expected to drop from a high near 70 degrees on Thursday afternoon to 32 by 1 a.m. and 20 by Friday morning.