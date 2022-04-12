Tornado warning canceled as severe storms cross Lincoln

Sirens sounded across Lincoln just before 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday for a radar-indicated tornado threat near the Lincoln Airport.

The National Weather Service posted a tornado warning for areas of extreme northwest Lincoln, as well as northern Lancaster County, through 7:45 p.m. It was canceled early as the tornado threat diminished.

However, a severe thunderstorm warning remained in place through 8:30 p.m. as the storms moved through Lincoln.

The line of storms that developed northwest of Lincoln after 6 p.m. on Tuesday expanded rapidly, prompting a series of severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings across eastern Nebraska.

At 6:50 p.m., a confirmed tornado was located near Goehner, southwest of Seward. That prompted a brief tornado warning, which did not include the city of Lincoln, that was canceled just after 7 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning continues for the immediate Lincoln area through 8 p.m., with large hail and high winds the primary threat.

Some small hail was reported across the city, with torrential rainfall at times.

Thunderstorm warnings were up all along the line that at 8 p.m. stretched from central Kansas to northwest Iowa. The line is moving east at 45 mph.

A severe thunderstorm watch was also posted for all of Southeast Nebraska. Parts of northeast Nebraska are included in a tornado watch.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0