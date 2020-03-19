You are the owner of this article.
Tornado threat diminishes in eastern Nebraska as blowing snow closes I-80 in the west
Tornado threat diminishes in eastern Nebraska as blowing snow closes I-80 in the west

Snowfall forecast, 3.19.20

Thunderstorms on Thursday afternoon dropped half dollar-sized hail in parts of Nebraska, even prompting a brief tornado warning for Cass and Otoe counties.

Meanwhile, the same storm system dropped snow in western Nebraska, which combined with gusty winds to create blizzard conditions that closed Interstate 80 west of North Platte.

Was that the biggest snow of the season?

At 4:30 p.m., Sidney reported 5 inches of snow, with 2 inches reported in Oshkosh, Alliance and Valentine.

Travel is difficult in those areas, with winds of 30-35 mph and gusts to 55 mph quickly causing visibility issues.

In eastern Nebraska, severe thunderstorm warnings were posted for Lancaster, Douglas, Saline, Richardson, Butler, Seward, Fillmore and York counties.

Large hail was reported near Kearney, covering I-80 at one point, near McCool Junction and in Boys Town.

The storms lost strength before reaching Lincoln, with the airport reporting 0.47 inches of rain by 6 p.m.

No damage was immediately reported in connection with the radar-indicated tornado near Avoca that prompted the tornado warning at 4:24 p.m.

Friday will be sunny and windy in Lincoln, with temperatures holding near the freezing mark. Temperatures rebound to 43 on Saturday, 52 on Sunday and into the 60s next week.

