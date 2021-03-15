Tornado sirens to sound Wednesday as part of statewide test

It's severe weather awareness week in Nebraska, and tornado sirens will sound Wednesday as part of a statewide drill.
Sirens will sound when a test tornado warning is posted at 11 a.m.
Emergency management officials remind residents that the sirens are an outdoor warning system. If you are inside and severe weather threatens, stay connected through a weather radio, news outlet, social media or smartphone app.
Additional siren tests in Lancaster County are planned for the first Wednesday of the month at 10:15 a.m.
TORNADOES IN NEBRASKA: