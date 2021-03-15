 Skip to main content
Tornado sirens to sound Wednesday as part of statewide test
Tornado sirens to sound Wednesday as part of statewide test

Tornado siren

Siren east of Belmont pool, north of Belmont School. RB00072801. DIT photo by Robert Becker. ROBERT BECKER/Lincoln Journal Star 7/29/2000 A tornado siren stands watch over the area north of Belmont Elementary School. New sirens will be installed as part of a nearly $1 million upgrade of Lancaster County's emergency alert siren system.

 Journal Star file photo

It's severe weather awareness week in Nebraska, and tornado sirens will sound Wednesday as part of a statewide drill.

Sirens will sound when a test tornado warning is posted at 11 a.m.

Emergency management officials remind residents that the sirens are an outdoor warning system. If you are inside and severe weather threatens, stay connected through a weather radio, news outlet, social media or smartphone app.

Additional siren tests in Lancaster County are planned for the first Wednesday of the month at 10:15 a.m.

