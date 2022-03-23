 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tornado sirens to sound at 10 a.m. as part of statewide test

Tornado siren

New sirens will be installed as part of a nearly $1 million upgrade of Lancaster County's emergency alert siren system.

Tornadoes are one of the most powerful and violent weather phenomena. Although the details of tornado formation are still being researched, there are a few general steps to their formation.

Most tornadoes develop from supercell, which are storms that are characterized by strong rotating updrafts.

A supercell develops because of wind shear in the atmosphere, which is wind moving different speeds at different heights.

Wall clouds develop as supercell rapidly moist air into the storm. If a tornado forms, this is where it would occur. If air converges rapidly beneath the wall cloud, the rotation narrows and spins faster and faster, just like ice skaters spin faster when their arms are drawn in.

When this rotation extends from the ground to the cloud, a tornado has formed. However, not all supercell produce tornadoes, because just the right conditions are needed at the surface.

When a Tornado Warning is issued for your area, seek shelter immediately.

It's severe weather awareness week in Nebraska, and tornado sirens will sound Wednesday morning as part of a statewide drill.

Sirens will sound when a test tornado warning is posted at 10 a.m.

Emergency management officials remind residents that the sirens are an outdoor warning system. If you are inside and severe weather threatens, stay connected through a weather radio, news outlet, social media or smartphone app.

Additional siren tests in Lancaster County are planned for the first Wednesday of the month at 10:15 a.m.

