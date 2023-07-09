Linda Dennis expected tears on Friday. Big, salty bittersweet ones. Some of them filled with pride, accomplishment and the anticipation of what's to come.
And still others packed with those nostalgic pangs — memories of the people and those poignant moments that come with a lifetime of experiences.
The tiny Runza shop on 56th and Holdrege streets is where it all started for her — more than 50 years ago.
Her story, from carhop to the Lincoln-based fast-food chain's director of operations, can't be told without detailing that store, which opened in July 1966. It was the first store opened by Donald Everett Sr. The chain has since blossomed to 91 locations.
On Friday, it served its last customer.
The old building that was renovated a few times but still had its foibles — a dark and dank basement that gave every employee the heebie-jeebies, among them — will soon be torn down.
People are also reading…
In its place will be a new state-of-the-art Runza location that is expected to be open in time for its 75th anniversary in 2024.
The new building will pay tribute to its past by feature photos — a portrait of a teenage Dennis included — on the walls of its dining area.
"The interior will feature a history wall that celebrates the importance of this location and the 56th and Holdrege community,” said Donald Everett Jr., Runza's president.
Remembering that history is important, Dennis said. And its past is far more personal for her than just about anyone else.
"It's gonna be sad," she said. "This is where I started. ... There was one location when I started and look at it now. ... It just makes me sad to lose that nostalgia and have it be gone.
"But on the other hand, I'm excited. It's exciting to have a brand-new building on the way."
Her words epitomize her internal conflict. Friday was a day of emotional struggles between one of the company's top executives and a teenager recalling her first job.
On Friday, she remembered an old building, Runza's history and her own past. All of them are connected.
Never could she have fathomed in January 1973 that she would be embarking on what would become her career.
"This was supposed to be just a high school job," she said.
Dennis — not yet 15, a freshman at Lincoln Northeast High School, was hired as a carhop.
To understand her job is to go back in time to an era without drive-thru windows and dining areas.
That meant carhops — a position that has long since been eliminated by the technological advances of the fast-food industry — were very much in demand.
Dennis and the carhop crew would take the orders and deliver the food to customers, who were still in their cars. No, they didn't use roller skates, she insists, but they covered a lot of ground.
"We took orders by hand," she said. "Everything was written down on carbon copy, one copy went to the kitchen and the other to the front so they could ring it up on a manual cash register."
And on those rainy nights, she remembers punching holes in 55-gallon garbage bags and wearing them as she made her rounds through the parking lot.
Runza's carhops didn't take nights off. They worked rain or shine.
"Those were some interesting times," Dennis said. "We were out there no matter what."
Dennis stayed at the 56th and Holdrege location for two years before moving onto the new location at 33rd Street and Pioneers Boulevard.
And then she was moved to Runza's administrative office. As more and more restaurants began opening throughout Nebraska in the late 1970s and early '80s, she began taking on additional responsibilities.
"We had field reps where we actually would oversee a few stores," she said. "We were still small enough. Everybody wore different hats. Everybody did everything."
She wrote payroll checks. She paid the bills for the stores under her charge. And she made sure her stores were following company policies and procedures that included quality control of the food being served.
"We just did lots of things," she said.
In 1982, she became Runza's advertising and marketing director — a job she held until 1998 when she began overseeing a group of district supervisors. That job eventually evolved into director of operations.
The corporate office has grown exponentially in 40 years. Dennis now oversees the entire operation, and has continued to be the district supervisor for the store at 56th and Holdrege.
"This place is special for me," she said. "I've got great memories. And when you think that I started here as a carhop and all of the changes there have been, it's pretty cool."
Photos: Check out our menu of Runza coverage
Runza: Runza: The story of one of Nebraska's most treasured foods (April 2017)
Runzatic (December 2017)
'Runza romance (February 2018)
Runza lover and big cabbage (March 2018)
Officer saves almost 200 Runza dessert coupons to treat kids at Lincoln rec center (May 2018)
A Q&A with Miss USA from Papillion (May 2018)
Food fight: Omaha Runzas will face Green Chile Cheeseburgers (June 2018)
Storm Chasers as Omaha Runzas (June 2018)
Runza transit (January 2019)
Omaha Runzas (February 2019)
Nebraska day (April 2019)
SportsCenter-Ronza (June 2019)
Sasse Runzas (September 2019)
Eat it-veggie Runzas (October 2019)
Lincoln World War II veteran celebrates 100th birthday at Runza
Lincoln WWII veteran plans to celebrate 100th birthday with 'a Runza hamburger'
A local World War II veteran will celebrate his 100th birthday Wednesday, but declared this week he’s “gonna be 21 again.”
Alfred Zieg, a former first-class electronics technician in the Navy, was born on May 31, 1923, in Waco to Henry and Alma (Hinze) Zieg.
As one of nine siblings, Zieg was in the middle of five brothers and three sisters. Only a younger brother remains today.
His father worked as a depot agent for the railroad after moving to America from Prussia. Zieg too would join the railroad industry in Las Vegas after graduating from Scribner High School in 1941.
But when he was 19, Zieg’s life changed forever. In December 1941, he traveled to Reno, Nevada, where he enlisted in the Navy.
“I always favored the Navy, but to come back home, I figured I had the best chance in the Navy,” Zieg said. “I found out it could’ve been the worst choice for the ships we lost and the guys.”
He knew the draft was coming and signed up for a program where he would learn the radar system. However, Zieg never went through Naval basic training and he didn’t know how to swim.
Eventually, Zieg would board the AGC-9, also known as the USS Wasatch, which launched Oct. 8, 1943. During WWII, the USS Wasatch was assigned to the Asiatic-Pacific Theater, where it would earn four battle stars for her service.
The ship, along with two other command ships, had to be kept secret because they would be a high priority target for enemy planes and submarines.
About 900 crewmen were aboard the USS Wasatch with Capt. Alford M. Granum in command. War hero and military leader Gen. Douglas MacArthur and Adm. Thomas Kinkaid occasionally boarded his ship as well. To Zieg’s knowledge, he is the last surviving crewman.
Zieg would become a first-class electronic technician, helping take care of all the transmissions that were being sent to each ship in addition to changing the antennas. He was known as “Antenna Al” because he was the only one who would climb some 100 feet above water without a harness to change an antenna.
Zieg met his future wife, Thelma, in high school when his family moved to Scriber. He later reached out to Thelma asking for her brother’s military address, which she sent via letter. Thelma continued to write to Zieg nearly every day that he was away and he wrote back when time allowed.
“We were busy,” Zieg said. “We didn’t sit there with our feet up on the desk and enjoying the nice scenery. We went there to get the job done.”
Yet, through all the months on the ship, he still found beauty in the dullness and time to write back to Thelma.
“You sit on the fantail of a ship with the moon shining and the moon shines all the way down the water to the ship. There’s some beautiful things that if you want to take the time to do it,” Zieg said.
The men on board did have some occasional fun. He recalled seeing Comedian Bob Hope and Actress Dorothy Lamour perform on the Island of Samar in the Philippines.
On Feb. 22, 1946, Zieg returned to Scriber on his first discharge for 30 days, and he asked Thelma to marry him, even though the two had never been on an actual date. They got married on March 24, 1946, and were married for 62 years before her passing in 2008.
“She was nice and she liked everything simple,” Zieg said. “When you meet the right one, it blends and you know. It’s hard to describe.”
The couple had three children together — Nancy, Tom and Jim — who all live in Lincoln. Tom was stationed in Vietnam for the Navy for four years. His other son Jim wasn’t in the military, but still had to live with the effects that WWII had on Zieg.
“When Jim was in the fourth grade, he had to have a kidney removed and they related that back to me,” Zieg said.
Zieg was contaminated with radiation while stationed in Japan. For more than 40 years, Zieg has had to take coumadin, also known as warfarin, to help treat the leukemia that has formed throughout his body. He’s lost most of his hearing and said his lungs are scarred worse than a lifetime smoker.
After 38 months of service, Zieg was discharged on Feb. 22, 1946, after returning to the United States from Taku, China.
“I was lucky,” Zieg said. “The good Lord walked with me the whole time I was in the service. The Lord took me to war, and the Lord brought me back.”
Many military members of WWII were not so lucky. Zieg still recalls the painful memory of having to find his fellow service members in the water.
“That’s part of my life and it’s a part I can’t forget,” he said.
Through it all, Zieg said they went to win freedom, which he wants people to enjoy.
“To win the war, we could win freedom. Freedom of everything. … That’s what we fought for and that’s what we intend to keep. And if we have to go back again to do that, it’s got to be that way,” Zieg said. “You got to enjoy every day. Maybe tomorrow is a day you won’t get to enjoy because you’re gonna be gone and that’s the way it is. It will always be that way.”
And he’ll enjoy that freedom this week, with plans to visit a Nebraska staple — Runza — with friends for his birthday.
“That’s what I’m gonna have, a Runza hamburger and a strawberry milkshake,” he said.
U.S. states with the most World War II veterans
U.S. States With the Most World War II Veterans
The percentage of US veterans continues to decline each decade
The total veteran population has declined by nearly 5M over the past 10 years
California and Florida have the most WWII veterans
15. Virginia
14. Missouri
13. Pennsylvania
12. Rhode Island
11. Nevada
10. Delaware
9. Ohio
8. New Mexico
7. Washington
6. Idaho
5. New Hampshire
4. Montana
3. Maine
2. Utah
1. Oregon
Reach the writer at 402-473-7391 or psangimino@journalstar.com
On Twitter @psangimino