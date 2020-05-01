Tiny art show on Stratford Avenue gets neighbors out and about

Times of social distancing have people doing whatever they can to get a taste of human interaction. For the neighbors of Stratford Avenue, a tiny art show was just what they needed.
Carrie Hanson-Bradley, an associate professor at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, put together what she deemed the "quaren-teeny" art walk.
Inspired by an Instagram account that highlights tiny art, Hanson-Bradley began painting small works of art on 2-inch canvases, which were then placed outside her house.
Neighbors noticed the paintings and the concept spread, thanks to Stratford Avenue's Facebook group. Hanson-Bradley then cut and distributed about 100 miniature canvases to houses on the street.
"... And it just kind of went from there," she said. "During a time we would normally have street parties, this gives us something to do at a social distance."
On Friday, residents of the neighborhood were out and about, socially distanced, mind you. They walked from house to house, checking out each others' art, which was placed against bricks, on lawn chairs and on trees.
Suzanne Sughroue had her tiny art set up on the steps leading into her house. Taking inspiration from her favorite book covers, Sughroue, the daughter of a librarian, painted her own interpretations of the covers.
"Painting book covers was the first thing that popped in my head when I thought about small canvases," Sughroue said. "I thought about painting my favorite fruits or vegetables, but when I thought of the cover of one of my favorite books I knew that's what I wanted to do."
Anna Eickholt took her mini-painting inspiration from the late artist Bob Ross, whose weekly PBS show inspired many to paint.
"I wanted all my paintings to have a theme," she said. "My first thought was landscape and then it just happened."
Other tiny art pieces included renditions of Vincent van Gogh's "The Starry Night" titled "Stratford Tiny Nights," as well as various Jackson Pollock-inspired paintings.
"People are always out and about walking on this street and the tiny art show was just what we needed to get some human interaction again," Hanson-Bradley said.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7241 or sbernt@journalstar.com
