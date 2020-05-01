Tiny art show on Stratford Avenue gets neighbors out and about

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Times of social distancing have people doing whatever they can to get a taste of human interaction. For the neighbors of Stratford Avenue, a tiny art show was just what they needed.

Carrie Hanson-Bradley, an associate professor at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, put together what she deemed the "quaren-teeny" art walk.

Inspired by an Instagram account that highlights tiny art, Hanson-Bradley began painting small works of art on 2-inch canvases, which were then placed outside her house.

Neighbors noticed the paintings and the concept spread, thanks to Stratford Avenue's Facebook group. Hanson-Bradley then cut and distributed about 100 miniature canvases to houses on the street.

"... And it just kind of went from there," she said. "During a time we would normally have street parties, this gives us something to do at a social distance."

On Friday, residents of the neighborhood were out and about, socially distanced, mind you. They walked from house to house, checking out each others' art, which was placed against bricks, on lawn chairs and on trees.