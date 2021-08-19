Time scoots by: Cushman's first test rider gets another ride, 76 years later

He wasn’t yet a man the first time he straddled a scooter for a test ride.

Walt Meier was still a boy in 1945, a 14-year-old whose father had started work at Cushman the year before. The company needed to know why so many of its military scooters -- strapped to pallets and parachuted out of planes -- were breaking down during World War II.

They came up with a simple stress test to identify and reinforce the weak points -- the train tracks that ran alongside its foundry, just northeast of downtown Lincoln.

An employee from the experimental department went first, bumping over the ties, keeping the scooter between the rails.

He made a pair of bone-rattling passes but was too shaken to continue. “And he said, ‘That’s enough,’” Meier remembered this week. “So my dad called me, and we went down there and he had me ride up and down the tracks. I was thinking it was going to be fun. It wasn’t. It beat the heck out of you.”

But the teen lasted a week, longer than the scooter, which broke in several spots. “And that was the end of that.”