Time scoots by: Cushman's first test rider gets another ride, 76 years later

He wasn’t yet a man the first time he straddled a scooter for a test ride.
Walt Meier was still a boy in 1945, a 14-year-old whose father had started work at Cushman the year before. The company needed to know why so many of its military scooters -- strapped to pallets and parachuted out of planes -- were breaking down during World War II.
They came up with a simple stress test to identify and reinforce the weak points -- the train tracks that ran alongside its foundry, just northeast of downtown Lincoln.
An employee from the experimental department went first, bumping over the ties, keeping the scooter between the rails.
He made a pair of bone-rattling passes but was too shaken to continue. “And he said, ‘That’s enough,’” Meier remembered this week. “So my dad called me, and we went down there and he had me ride up and down the tracks. I was thinking it was going to be fun. It wasn’t. It beat the heck out of you.”
But the teen lasted a week, longer than the scooter, which broke in several spots. “And that was the end of that.”
A few years later, after he graduated from Lincoln Northeast in 1948, Cushman’s first unofficial test rider became its first official test rider. Meier held the job for several years, pushing a series of scooters down U.S. 34 to Seward and back -- “We opened the throttles to the stop and never took them off until we got there; we were running wide open” -- or loading the three-wheeled Trucksters with sand and heading to the dirt motorcycle track near what became Gateway Mall.
“We’d go out there and go as hard as we could go on them, bang them up and roll them and dump them and have a lot of fun with them.”
Meier and the other test riders rode year round, through heavy snow and below-zero temperatures, wearing fleece-lined military gear from the surplus center to try to keep warm.
But here’s how you get fired from a test-rider’s job at Cushman:
In 1950, you buy a competitor’s scooter -- a California-built Mustang -- and you and a friend hop it up over the winter, with a bigger cam and high-compression head. And then your boss, who souped-up his own personal Cushman, hears about your new ride and challenges you to a race down North 21st Street, in front of his employees eating lunch outside.
“Even though he had more power, I had a lot better acceleration,” Meier said. “I jumped way out ahead of him, and I’m thinking, 'This is pretty dumb; if I win, I’m probably going to be gone.’ I decided, the heck with it; he was such an arrogant bastard. Two weeks later, I had a pink slip with my paycheck.”
* * *
John Els has spent most of his free time buying, building and selling Camaros. He’s restored three. He’s owned eight. So far.
But when the Lincoln Northeast graduate retired from his civilian job with the Army in California and returned to Lincoln in 2014, he started searching for another project.
And he remembered all the scooters he’d see growing up in Havelock in the ’60s. He’d never owned one, but he used to run around the neighborhood on a friend’s.
“Everyone was riding Cushman scooters. You saw them in front of the beer joints; you saw them in front of the grocery store. And I thought it would be cool to restore a Cushman.”
In 2017, he found a 1959 Highlander on Craigslist in Craig, north of Fremont. The scooter, original and unrestored, had been born in Lincoln but spent most of its years in Texas. Els paid $800, brought the bike home and went to work.
He spent nearly five years restoring the scooter, rebuilding some pieces and replacing others. He did some of the bodywork at Autographics, a north Lincoln shop owned by a friend, Larry Meier. The two had gone to high school together and, after they graduated, attended Milford Technical School. Els studied auto mechanics, Larry Meier auto body.
Els doesn’t remember precisely when his friend mentioned, in passing, that his father had been Cushman’s first test rider. But it was well into the project.
“And not long after, the idea popped into my mind,” Els said. “It would be really cool and interesting to have Larry’s dad take it for a test ride.”
* * *
A dozen family and friends gathered at Oak Lake Park after lunch Wednesday, some of them seeking the shade beneath a small event tent.
Walt Meier brought a photo album -- the oldest pictures in the front, small black and white snapshots of his test-riding days. That’s the winter of 1949, he said, pointing to one. It was 20 below that day.
After he was fired, Meier tried several jobs before finding a fit in sheet metal. He spent most of his career at Cornhusker Heating and Air. He’s 90 now, but still reports weekly to the Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum’s restoration shop.
And he still rides. When he’s not carpooling with other volunteers, he climbs on his Suzuki 650 for the 30-mile ride to Ashland.
But he hasn’t been astride a Cushman since the 1950s, he said.
That would change in the parking lot. The ’59 Highlander that Els restored was waiting for him, two shades of gray and gleaming chrome. Els finished it in July, and already had won a trophy at a Brainard car show, but hadn’t yet ridden it.
Meier pulled on his motorcycle helmet and rolled the throttle, making the first of several laps in the long parking lot. He turned too sharp on one pass, scraping the kickstand. On another, he carried a little too much speed toward the curb and the strip of grass separating him from the lake, making Els panic and look away.
“Pump the brakes, Walt,” he yelled.
But Meier slowed and turned and made another lap.
And when he was done, he rode back to his impromptu fan club, who applauded when he stopped and removed his helmet.
His son, Larry Meier, beamed. He wasn’t sure why he had mentioned to Els that his father had worked for Cushman, but he was glad he did.
He called it happenstance. “A once-in-a-lifetime thing.”
And Walt Meier was happy to be back on a Cushman saddle, more than 75 years after his first bumpy ride. He lingered on the scooter in the parking lot and reminisced.
“Well,” he said. “It brought flashbacks to the old days.”
Reach the writer at 402-473-7254 or psalter@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSPeterSalter