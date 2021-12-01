'Time for me to try something new' — South of Downtown director will switch jobs

Shawn Ryba started his new gig as executive director of the South of Downtown Community Development Organization from scratch.

He didn’t have an office. He didn’t have a team. He didn’t even have official nonprofit status for the nonprofit yet.

But he and his board had a mission -- to ask the residents of the Everett and Near South neighborhoods what was needed to elevate their quality of life, and then try to make that happen.

And in the past five years, Ryba and the team he assembled talked to thousands of their neighbors, mostly by knocking on doors but also at meetings and open houses. They’ve held makers markets, sponsored street art projects and murals, helped grow a restaurant, secured $3 million in organizational and affordable housing, and managed a community-led redevelopment and strategic plan process for the area.

They even replaced a vacant, dilapidated house with one fit for a young family.

“That was a quick five years. I feel like we’ve accomplished a lot at South of Downtown, and I’m proud of the work we’ve been able to do in a short time,” Ryba said. “It’s my hope it continues.”