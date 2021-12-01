'Time for me to try something new' — South of Downtown director will switch jobs

Shawn Ryba started his new gig as executive director of the South of Downtown Community Development Organization from scratch.
He didn’t have an office. He didn’t have a team. He didn’t even have official nonprofit status for the nonprofit yet.
But he and his board had a mission -- to ask the residents of the Everett and Near South neighborhoods what was needed to elevate their quality of life, and then try to make that happen.
And in the past five years, Ryba and the team he assembled talked to thousands of their neighbors, mostly by knocking on doors but also at meetings and open houses. They’ve held makers markets, sponsored street art projects and murals, helped grow a restaurant, secured $3 million in organizational and affordable housing, and managed a community-led redevelopment and strategic plan process for the area.
They even replaced a vacant, dilapidated house with one fit for a young family.
“That was a quick five years. I feel like we’ve accomplished a lot at South of Downtown, and I’m proud of the work we’ve been able to do in a short time,” Ryba said. “It’s my hope it continues.”
But he won’t be around to lead it. The 47-year-old announced Wednesday he’s leaving the nonprofit to become executive director of Big Brothers Big Sisters Lincoln.
“I feel like it’s time for me to try something new. I’m looking forward to new opportunities and new challenges.”
His new job is a good fit, Ryba said. He was a Little Brother growing up, he said, and a Big Brother later in life. He also served youths earlier in his career, before he transitioned to neighborhood outreach and organization; he worked for NeighborWorks Lincoln before he joined the South of Downtown group.
The nonprofit’s board had mixed feelings accepting Ryba’s resignation, said Tom Smith, its president.
They’ll miss his leadership and what he’s been able to accomplish as executive director.
“But he’s staying in Lincoln, and he’s going to a great organization. It’s one of those things where you pat him on the back and say, ‘Go do your thing.’”
Board member David Schmidt will serve as interim director while the board searches for Ryba’s successor, Smith said.
Ryba, who begins his new duties Jan. 18, hopes the organization he helped build continues to do the work it started.
“It’s a really special area of the city,” he said. “I think we’ve set the table for a lot of things to happen.”
