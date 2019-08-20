Tibetan teacher and scholar Demo Rinpoche will speak on “Three Ways to Practice Buddhism: An Introduction to Tibetan Buddhism” in Lincoln Friday.
Rinpoche, the resident spiritual director of Jewel Heart, also will hold a Tara Blessing Ceremony, for those seeking self-healing and protection benefits on Thursday at 7 p.m. at the Unitarian Church, 6300 A St. A donation of $20 is suggested.
Rinpoche entered the Drepung Loseling Monastery in Mundgod, India, at 5 and officially joined the monastery in 1987, where he spent nearly 30 years in meditation, debate, memorization, the study of philosophy and composition under the supervision of the Dalai Lama. After completing his studies at Drepung, he received the highest monastic degree of Geshe Lharampa from Gelugpa University in India in 2011.
After serving as a visiting scholar at Sera College of Higher Tibetan Studies, Rinpoche came to the United States, where he received his master’s degree in Inter-Religious Engagement from Union Theological Seminary in 2018.
Friday’s talk will be 7 p.m. at the Chateau Development Meeting Room, 3100 S. 72nd St. A donation of $10 is suggested. Those who attend the talk will receive three free months of digital Dharma, an online teaching archive, from Jewel Heart, the Tibetan religious and culture organization with a chapter in Lincoln.