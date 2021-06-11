Thunderstorms moving into Lincoln area on Friday morning

Tornadoes are one of the most powerful and violent weather phenomena. Although the details of tornado formation are still being researched, there are a few general steps to their formation.
Most tornadoes develop from supercell, which are storms that are characterized by strong rotating updrafts.
A supercell develops because of wind shear in the atmosphere, which is wind moving different speeds at different heights.
Wall clouds develop as supercell rapidly moist air into the storm. If a tornado forms, this is where it would occur. If air converges rapidly beneath the wall cloud, the rotation narrows and spins faster and faster, just like ice skaters spin faster when their arms are drawn in.
When this rotation extends from the ground to the cloud, a tornado has formed. However, not all supercell produce tornadoes, because just the right conditions are needed at the surface.
When a Tornado Warning is issued for your area, seek shelter immediately.