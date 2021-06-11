 Skip to main content
Thunderstorms bring heavy rain, cooler temperatures to Lincoln area
Thunderstorms bring heavy rain, cooler temperatures to Lincoln area

  • Updated
Tornadoes are one of the most powerful and violent weather phenomena. Although the details of tornado formation are still being researched, there are a few general steps to their formation.

Most tornadoes develop from supercell, which are storms that are characterized by strong rotating updrafts.

A supercell develops because of wind shear in the atmosphere, which is wind moving different speeds at different heights.

Wall clouds develop as supercell rapidly moist air into the storm. If a tornado forms, this is where it would occur. If air converges rapidly beneath the wall cloud, the rotation narrows and spins faster and faster, just like ice skaters spin faster when their arms are drawn in.

When this rotation extends from the ground to the cloud, a tornado has formed. However, not all supercell produce tornadoes, because just the right conditions are needed at the surface.

When a Tornado Warning is issued for your area, seek shelter immediately.

A cluster of thunderstorms associated with a cold front that marched across Nebraska overnight finally reached the Lincoln area on Friday morning.

The storms prompted a severe thunderstorm warning for portions of Lancaster, Seward, Butler and Saunders counties through 9:30 a.m. A wind gust of 52 mph was reported northwest of Lincoln and shingles were reported blown off a building near Davey.

A severe thunderstorm watch for Lancaster County was allowed to expire at 11 a.m., but counties in Southeast Nebraska remained in a watch through Friday afternoon.

Storms with large hail and high winds were reported before noon in Pawnee and Nemaha counties.

The storms dropped heavy rain in some areas, prompting a flood advisory in Lancaster County. The Lincoln Airport reported 1.6 inches of rain between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Weather logo 2020 storms
