Thunderstorms bring heavy rain, cooler temperatures to Lincoln area

A cluster of thunderstorms associated with a cold front that marched across Nebraska overnight finally reached the Lincoln area on Friday morning.
The storms prompted a severe thunderstorm warning for portions of Lancaster, Seward, Butler and Saunders counties through 9:30 a.m. A wind gust of 52 mph was reported northwest of Lincoln and shingles were reported blown off a building near Davey.
A severe thunderstorm watch for Lancaster County was allowed to expire at 11 a.m., but counties in Southeast Nebraska remained in a watch through Friday afternoon.
Storms with large hail and high winds were reported before noon in Pawnee and Nemaha counties.
The storms dropped heavy rain in some areas, prompting a flood advisory in Lancaster County. The Lincoln Airport reported 1.6 inches of rain between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m.