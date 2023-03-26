In recent years, the Husker Bass Anglers, a University of Nebraska-Lincoln club team, has worked its way up the ranks to the highest level of collegiate fishing.

The Huskers routinely face obstacles — such as travel costs and Nebraska weather that makes open-water fishing impossible in the winter — but that hasn't stopped the 20-person team from getting off to a hot start in 2023.

In January, the Husker Bass Anglers sent three boats and six anglers to Leesburg, Florida, for a Major League Fishing (MLF) event. One of their two-person teams (Connor Slaughter and Jonah Barrow) finished in fourth place, reeling in 22.5 pounds worth of bass.

“Before that tournament in Florida, we hadn’t fished in open water in two months,” said Keegan Lyons, who also competed at the event. "... We left Nebraska catching crappies through the ice, and to have a team go down there and put up 22.5 pounds against teams that fish year-round in the open water, it’s outstanding."

The team has built on those early results, as the duo of Trevor Schleich and Brett Lubeck claimed first place with a little over 20 pounds at another MLF event at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri last weekend.

According to team president Elijah Strom, the Husker Bass Anglers were able to raise $10,000 in a preseason fundraiser to help with travel expenses and tournament entry fees. But that money only covers the cost of a few tournaments, and the team will compete in about one per month through October.

That means a substantial out-of-pocket investment is needed from the team members — the group owns seven boats — but the anglers say no amount of money could keep them from pursuing their passion.

“We’re a group of people who love to fish and love to compete,” Lyons said. “We have a passion for fishing, and we compete all over the country as a group of best friends. Nothing beats it.”

In addition to making sure they arrive early enough at tournament locations to get a feel for the water, research plays a major factor for the Husker Bass Anglers, who have been consistently ranked in the top 25 in the country the past couple of years.

“We try to look up YouTubers local to the area we’re competing in and see what they’re catching in their recent videos, we try to watch old livestreams of pro circuits that had events at these lakes,” Strom said. “We get on Google Earth and look at the contour lines of the lake and research how the lake will be set up during the competition.”

Research plays a significant factor for the team because of the scarce bass fishing opportunities around Lincoln, according to Strom and Lyons. Strom jokingly referred to some of the muddy lakes around the city having “chocolate milk water” that doesn’t get very deep. He added that a majority of fish in those lakes are catfish and walleye, not bass.

“I think it’s really impressive how we’re able to take what we have, what little bass fishing we have here in Nebraska, and translate it to these big-time, big-scale lakes and show everyone what we have,” Strom said.

More than anything, Strom said their biggest goal this year is lessening the financial burden for members of the team. He said they’re close to receiving funds from UNL but nothing has been finalized yet, and there are potential donors willing to help offset some costs.

“Our end goal for this year is to get some of the financial load off our guys and hope the university sends a little money our way,” Strom said.

Until then, they hope to keep producing impressive results throughout the 2023 season.

“It’s crazy that we can compete against some of the top teams in the country and hold our own,” Lyons said. “We’re considered a legitimate fishing school when that’s not something Nebraska is really known for.”

