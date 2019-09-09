Senior Center Locations
Belmont Center —1234 Judson St., 402-441-7990
Downtown Center — 1005 “O” St., 402-441-7154
Lake Street Center — 2400 S. 11th St., 402-441-7157
Northeast Center — 6300 Platte Ave., 402-441-7151
Bennet Center — American Legion Hall, 970 Monroe St., 402-416-7693
Firth Center — 311 Nemaha St., 402-416-7693
Hickman Center — Hickman Community Center, 115 Locust St., 402-416-7693
Waverly Center — VFW, 13820 Guildford St., 402-416-7693
Additional locations — Butler, Fillmore, Polk, Saline, Seward and York counties. For more information, call 800-247-0938.
Aging Partners Health and Wellness
Aging Partners Fitness Center — 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday, 555 S. 9th St.
All ages are welcome at the fitness center. Cardio equipment, strength training equipment, free weights, balance and other exercise aids are available.
A certified personal trainer is available Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. or by appointment. $10 monthly suggested contribution for age 60 and over and family caregivers of any age. $15 fee for under age 60.
For most Health and Fitness classes, there is a $4 per class suggested contribution for age 60 and over and family caregivers of any age or a $5 per class fee for under age 60. Punch cards are available. Preregistration is required for all classes by calling 402-441-7575. Classes that do not have sufficient enrollment will be canceled.
New for Family Caregivers
Family caregivers do a lot to enhance the health and well being of the person they care for. It is important that they remember to take good care of themselves. One of Aging Partners' certified personal trainers or instructors would be happy to assist you in developing a home-based exercise program designed to meet your needs. Appointments can be set up at a time and location convenient to you. We would also like to encourage family caregivers to take advantage of our fitness center and classes if they can. Call 402-441-7575 for more information.
Aging Partners exercise classes
Chair Tai Chi — Thanks to a grant from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services Injury Prevention Program, Aging Partners is enhancing current Tai Chi offerings to include new evidence-based classes in Lincoln. This evidence-based program is based on the modified Tai Chi, Moving for Better Balance 8 Form program. Participants meet twice weekly for 12 weeks and are taught simple movements they can practice sitting or standing near a chair. $2 suggested per class contribution or $4 per week.
* 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Sept. 10-Dec. 3 (no class Nov. 28), dining room, St. Paul United Methodist Church, 1144 M St.
Movement with Mitzi — Mitzi Aden, certified Personal Trainer and Fitness Instructor will lead this four-part mini-series designed to give you a chance to sample different types of exercises.
* 1:30 to 2:15 p.m. Wednesdays, Sept. 11-Nov. 27, Auld Pavillion, 1650 Memorial Drive (Please note: Class on Sept. 11 is in a temporary location at the Antelope enclosed shelter.)
Qigong Refresh and Recharge — This ancient, meditative practice focuses on slow, gentle movements which help to relieve aching muscles and stiff joints, improve balance, flexibility and increase energy. Movements begin from a chair, move to standing forms, closing with seated stretches and stimulating breath exercises. This class is appropriate for individuals at all levels of ability.
* Mondays, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Sept. 9-Dec. 2 (no class Nov. 11), 1540 N. Cotner Blvd., Cotner Center Condominium, use Cotner Blvd. entrance.
* Thursdays, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Sept. 12-Dec. 5 (no class Nov. 28), 1650 Memorial Drive, Auld Pavilion.
Dynamic Movement — Each class focuses on balance, strength and flexibility through a unique combination of dance steps done to popular oldies music. Synchronized movements isolate and strengthen muscle groups, increase heart rate and improve core stability. Participants warm-up from the chair, move to standing, transition to dance then cool down with standing and seated movements.
* Mondays, 2-3 p.m. Sept. 9-Dec. 2, (no class Nov. 11), 1540 N. Cotner Blvd., Cotner Center Condominium, use Cotner Blvd. entrance.
* Thursdays, 3:30-4:30 p.m. Sept. 12-Dec. 5, (no class Nov. 28), 8550 Pioneers Blvd., church gymnasium, St. Mark’s United Methodist Church.
* Tuesdays, 9:30-10:30 a.m. Sept. 10-Nov. 26, 1650 Memorial Drive, Auld Pavillion.
Chair Yoga — Chair yoga is one of the gentlest forms of yoga available. It is a unique style that adapts yoga positions and poses through creative use of a chair. Poses are done seated or the chair is used for support during standing and balance poses. Emphasis will be on breathing, balance and taking things at your own pace. Chair yoga is suitable for all ages, fitness levels and physical conditions. Beginners are welcome.
* Fridays, 11 a.m.-noon. East Lincoln Christian Church, 7001 Edenton Road. Preregistration is required if you have never attended this class.
* Wednesdays, 1:30-2:30 p.m. Eastridge Presbyterian Church, 1135 Eastridge Drive. Preregistration is required if you have never attended this class.
Tai Chi Moving for Better Balance — Thanks to a grant from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services Injury Prevention Program, Aging Partners is enhancing current Tai Chi offerings to include new evidence-based classes in Lincoln. Tai Chi Moving for Better Balance is a fall prevention program that uses the principles and movements of Tai-Chi to help older adults improve their balance and increase their confidence in doing everyday activities. $2 suggested per class contribution or $4 per week.
* Tuesdays and Thursdays, 11 a.m.-noon. Sept. 10-Dec. 3, (no class Nov. 28), Auld Pavilion, 1650 Memorial Drive.
* Mondays and Thursdays, 1- 2 p.m. and 2:30-3:30 p.m. Sept. 9-Dec. 5, (no class Nov. 11 and 28), Eastridge Presbyterian Church, 1135 Eastridge Drive.
Tai Chi Continuing 24 Form — This class is suggested for those who have completed the 24 Form instructional classes.
* Mondays, 1 to 1:30 p.m. 1540 Cotner Blvd., Cotner Center Condominium. Sept. 9 through Dec. 2, (no class Nov. 11.)
Free OsteoBall Class — Give this unique class a try. The OsteoBall is an exercise ball with handles that was invented by osteoporosis expert Dr. Robert Swezey. You will strengthen muscles and bones, improve flexibility and range of motion and alleviate joint stiffness. These effective isometric exercises are done while in a seated position. Equipment and space are limited. Preregister by Friday, Oct. 4 to assure your place in class. All ages welcome.
* Thursdays, 1:30 to 2:15 p.m. Oct. 10, 17, 24 and 31, Aging Partners Fitness Center, 555 S. 9th St.
Aging Partners Senior Center workshops
Diabetes Self-Management Workshop — The Diabetes Self-Management Workshop is a six-week course for adults with diabetes, their family members and friends. Learn about diabetes including:
* What to eat and when to exercise
* Monitoring your blood sugar
* Foot care
* Communicating with family and your health care provider
* Low and high blood sugar
* Tips for dealing with stress
* How to set small and achievable goals
* Overview of relaxation techniques
* How to increase your self confidence
* Feel better and take charge
These workshops are offered at no cost but suggested contributions of $4 per class are appreciated:
* Wednesdays, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Oct. 9 through Nov. 13, Hillcrest Firethorn Health Services, 8601 Firethorn Lane.
* Tuesdays, 10 a.m.-noon. Nov. 12-Dec. 17, Belmont Senior and Recreation Center, 1234 Judson St.
Aging Partners Senior Center Health events
UNMC Aging Partners Health Fairs — Please join us at one of our upcoming health fairs. Services available: balance checks, Sahara Bone Density screenings, blood pressure checks, grip strength checks, and finger stick cholesterol and glucose checks.
* Thursday, Oct. 17, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Belmont Senior and Recreation Center, 1234 Judson St.
* Wednesday, Oct. 30, 9 a.m. to noon. Asian Cultural & Senior Center, 144 N. 44th St.
* Thursday, Nov. 14, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Bennet Senior Center, 970 Monroe St., Bennet.
Vermeer Education Senior Health Promotion Center — Vermeer Education Center, 4000 S. 84th St., (located north of St. Mark’s Church.) Services available to people age 60 and over include comprehensive foot and ear care, blood pressure, blood glucose, cholesterol screenings and health education. $15 suggested contribution will help these services continue.
* Wednesdays, 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Oct. 2, 9, 16 and 23; Nov. 6, 13 and 20; Dec. 4 (all services), and Dec. 18 (foot care only.)
Downtown Senior Health Promotion Center — Downtown Senior Center, 1005 O St.
* Thursdays, 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.; Oct. 3, 10, 24 and 31; Nov. 7 and 21; Dec. 5 (all services) and 19 (foot care only.)
Aging Partners Senior Center events
Urban Legends Art Studio — 10-11 a.m. Oct. 24. Each person will create a door hanger of your choice. There are a variety of fall or holiday door hangers. Get into the season and have fun, limited to 20 people, $10 (studio fee); $5 (transportation fee). Registration payment is due by Oct. 18, call 402-441-7158, 2632 N. 48th St.
Downtown Fright Fest — 9:30-11:30 a.m. Oct. 31. Join us for our annual Halloween party. Dress up in your favorite costume for the best costume contest, enjoy scary treats, decorations, ghoulish games and movies. C.A. Waller will be performing from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. A $4 suggested meal contribution for age 60 and over. Call 402-441-7154 for details and meal reservations, Downtown Senior Center, 1005 O St.
Bob Ross Oil Painting Class — 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Nov. 2. Paint a blood moon peering out over a cold, wintry sky, with certified instructor Donald R. Belik. No experience required. All materials and supplies are provided. Registration payment is due by Friday, Oct. 25, call 402-441-7158. Mail payment to Aging Partners, Attention: Art Class, 1005 “O” St., Lincoln, NE 68508. Cost: $50. Class location is at Lake Street Senior Center, 2400 S. 11th St.
Bison Bones by Ord — 10:15 a.m. Nov. 14. Paleontologist Shane Tucker will talk about his summer digs and what he discovered along the way. Join us for lunch and this special presentation. Call 402-441-7154 for details and meal reservations. A $4 suggested meal contribution for age 60 and over.
Thanksgiving and December Holiday Meals — Don’t miss this year’s nutritious and delicious holiday meals at your Aging Partners Senior Centers (both meals to be served at each center’s usual meal time):
Thanksgiving meal schedule. Menu is turkey, garlic knots, cornbread stuffing, toasted almond and mushroom green beans, loaded mash potatoes, cranberry orange sauce and pumpkin pie.
Nov. 18 – Firth
Nov. 19 – Bennet
Nov. 20 – Asian, Belmont, Downtown, Lake Street, Northeast and Waverly
Nov. 21 – Bennet
December Holiday meal schedule. Menu is roasted rosemary chicken, loaded mashed sweet potatoes, roasted mushrooms and veggies, cranberry apple spinach salad, roll and pecan tassie bars.
Dec. 16 – Firth
Dec. 17 – Bennet
Dec. 18 – Asian, Belmont, Downtown, Lake Street, Northeast and Waverly
Dec. 19 – Bennet
For reservations, call your senior center by noon two days prior to the meal.
A Christmas Carol at Omaha Community Playhouse — Nov. 21. Depart at 6 p.m. from Walmart, 3400 N. 85th St.; 7:30 p.m. Show; 11 p.m. Return to Lincoln. Experience a holiday tradition as Ebenezer Scrooge goes on a life-changing journey to discover the true meaning of Christmas, filled with stunning Victorian costumes, festive music and decorated crisp, wintery sets. Total cost is $56. A group of 30 people is needed to make the trip. Reservation and payment is due by noon, Oct. 18. Reservations: 402-441-7158.
All-Senior Center Holiday Party: Senior Center member-only event — 5 p.m. Doors open. Dec. 10; 5:30 p.m. Hy-Vee catered dinner; $15 suggested contribution for meal and show; $5 suggested contribution for round-trip transportation within Lincoln. Celebrate the holiday season with dinner, door prizes and dance to the music of Leo Lonnie and his full Orchestra, and a visit from Santa Claus. Make your reservations through your local Senior Center manager by noon, Dec. 2, Auld Pavilion at Antelope Park, 1650 Memorial Drive.
Harpist Heidi Beran Performs a Christmas Concert — 10:30-11:15 a.m. Dec. 19. Enjoy a wonderful Christmas concert performed by Heidi Beran. A $4 meal contribution is suggested for age 60 and over. Reservations: 402-441-7154, Downtown Senior Center, 1005 O St.
Southeast Community College: Continuing education, trips and events
Unless noted otherwise, all SCC classes and events are at the Continuing Education building, 301 S. 68th St. Place. Call 402-437-2700 or go on the website for more information: www.southeast.edu/ce/continuingeducation/
Scrapfest — 9 a.m.-midnight. Sept. 28. Grab your scrapping supplies and clear your calendar for a full day of uninterrupted creative recreation, room 302, $40. Register: bit.ly/RegisterCE keyword: scrapfest.
Rustic Barn Wood Sign — 9-11 a.m. Oct. 5. Make your very own painted Huskers, welcome home or family name sign with rustic barn wood, room 102, $29 plus $20 materials fee payable in class. Register: bit.ly/RegisterCE keyword: barn.
Kolaches and Cinnamon Twists — 8:30-11:30 a.m. Oct. 5. Learn the art of Czech baking. You will learn how to make yeast dough as well as many ways to twist the dough. As a bonus, learn how to make dumplings and sauerkraut, room 104, $39. Register: bit.ly/RegisterCE keyword: kolaches.
"39 Steps": Dinner and A Show Bus Trip — Oct. 20. Start with a fabulous lunch at Course, SCC’s own student-run 4-star restaurant, afterwards we will drive to the Loft Theatre in Manley where we will see the production, "39 Steps", $89. Register: bit.ly/RegisterCE keyword: trip.
Bob Ross Painting: Autumn Song — 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Oct. 26. You will paint mountains, pine trees, fall foliage, a creek and waterfall, room 102, $45 total cost, $33 fee payable in class. Register: bit.ly/RegisterCE keyword: Ross.
Lincoln Caregiver Education group meetings
Caregiver Education Group — 1:30 p.m. Time is allowed for discussion and sharing after the presentation. There is parking underneath the church. You can enter on 11th Street, between N and M streets, as you drive past the alley, Saint Paul United Methodist Church, 1144 M St., Room 155, main level. Go to Caregiver Education Group on facebook or call Suzy Campbell, at 402-802-2309.
Meeting schedule:
* Sept. 24 — Active Aging, Engaging the Power Within You, speaker Gayle Resh, MA, CTRS, CPRP, Life Enrichment Coordinator, Southlake Village.
* Oct. 22 — Transformative Power of Music, speaker Tracie Foreman, Health and Fitness, Aging Partners.
* Nov. 26 — Coping With the Holidays, speaker Charlotte Liggett, MSN, MBA, Chair Department of Nursing, Nebraska Wesleyan.
* Dec. 3 — Holiday Gathering, goodies and fun starting at 1:15 p.m. in the dining room on the lower level.
Home Instead Senior Care events
Family Education Workshop: Alzheimer's Disease or Other Dementias — 5:30-7 p.m. Sept. 9. Meetings are held at the Home Instead Senior Care Education & Learning Enrichment Center, south entrance, 8100 S. 15th St. These workshops will help you learn about the causes of Alzheimer's disease or other dementias, recognize the symptoms, discover how Alzheimer's disease and other dementia are diagnosed and understand more about the behaviors that can be caused by the symptoms.
Family Education Workshop: Capturing Life’s Journey — 5:30-7 p.m. Oct. 7. This workshop will help you and others provide the best care for your loved one, learn techniques to encourage your loved one to share their stories and memories, become familiar with the format of the Life Journal and how to record information about your loved one’s past and find out how to use the Life Journal in partnership with professional caregivers.
Family Education Workshop: Techniques to Handle Challenging Behaviors — 5:30-7 p.m. Nov. 7. This workshop will help you learn more about the challenging behaviors that may be displayed by those with Alzheimer’s or other dementia, discover techniques to help handle these behaviors and determine what techniques work best to manage different types of behaviors.
Family Education Workshop: Activities to Encourage Engagement — 5:30 -7 p.m. Dec. 5. The workshop will help you learn about the benefits of staying active for a person with Alzheimer's disease or other dementia. You will learn about three types of activities for mind, body and soul, discover various techniques to encourage your loved one to engage in an activity and become familiar with activities that are suitable for late stage Alzheimer's disease or other dementia, to stimulate you loved ones five senses.
Additonal caregiver meetings
Countryhouse Residence — 1 p.m. Meets first Wednesday of each month, 6616 S. 84th St.
Independence House — 9:30 a.m. Meets the 4th Wednesday of each month. This is a specialized memory care facility for Alzheimer’s and dementia. Our goal is to enhance caregiver's understanding, and assist family members in coping. The support group meets at the Staybridge Suites, 1501 86th Street, and is open to the public. More information: call Joy Larsen at 402-475-7755.
Madonna Rehabilitation — 7-8 p.m. Meets first Monday of each month, 5401 S. 56th St.
Trinity United Methodist Church — 1:30-2:30 p.m. 7130 Kentwell Lane. More information: 402-420-2540.
Other services
Home Care Partners of Nebraska — After a discharge from the hospital, or when someone needs additional help in their residence, including housekeeping and transportation, 285 S. 68th St. Place, Suite 306. More information: www.homecarepartnersofnebraska.com or 402-780-1211 (24 hours).
OLLI: Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at UNL
Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln (OLLI at UNL) has set their fall 2019 schedule, with a variety of course subjects and events for adults 50 years old and up. Curiosity never retires. To receive a catalog, call 402-472-6265, email olli@unl.edu. or go to http://olli.unl.edu to see all opportunities.
Fall Term 2 courses — Oct. 21 through Dec. 7.
Mondays (Starting Oct. 21)
* Faux CFP Football Rankings
* Events That Changed the Course of World History, Part II
* Nebraska Taxes: Who Wins and Who Loses?
* Excess Baggage: Riding the Orphan Train
* Moving in the Right Direction: A Guide to Seniors’ Housing Related Issues
* Saving a Life with CPR
* Using the Rock Cycle to Understand Geological Disasters
* Dark Money: Montana to Nebraska & Beyond
Tuesdays (Starting Oct. 22)
* Art Making Inspired by Lincoln Sites
* Renewable Energy Tour
* My Year in Vietnam: 1969-1970
* Copper Kettles and Little Black Dresses: A Small History of American Foods and Fashions
* Navigating Through Retirement Decisions
* The New Testament, Part I
* Wondrous Berlin, Part II
* The ABC’s of CBD
* Backstage at the Rep: “The Glass Menagerie”
Wednesdays (Starting Oct. 23)
* Gentle Yoga
* Nebraska Writers Today
* Axe Throwing
* Photography Using Your Mobile Device
* Digitizing Memories
* Digital Photography
* Revisiting Harley Burr Alexander
* Climate Change 201
* Beginning Bridge
* OLLI China Trip 2020 Information Sessions
* The Magic of the Metropolitan Opera
* Living on the Edge: Adventure Sports as an Avocation
Thursdays (Starting Oct. 24)
* Darwin and Beyond
* Axe Throwing
* Lunch and Learn: Independent Living Facilities Tours
* Learn the Ukulele
* Hot Topics: Back to the Future of Lincoln
* Moonshot: The Politics and Science Behind the Apollo Program
* Civilians in Leningrad During WW II
* Playing the Chinese Pipa Continued
* The Way: Chinese Classical Philosophy I
* Night at the Museum
Fridays (Starting Oct. 25)
* Prepare to Care: Creating a Plan
* Turn Friday into “Fri-Yay” with Friday Fitness Club
* Behind the Scenes: Meals on Wheels
* Dolores (A documentary film)
* In the White Man’s Image
OLLI events
Oct. 10 — Movies that Matter, White Right: Meeting the Enemy.
Oct. 17 — Old Time Rock and Roll Sing-Along.
Oct. 19 — Fall Symposium: Women’s Rights Here and Aboard, Commemorating the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution
Oct. 28 — "Dark Money," Documentary film.
Dec. 10 — Holiday Cabaret luncheon.
Nov. 14 — Movies that Matter, Out of Many, One: The Immigrant’s Story
OLLI Radio/Radio Active Players — A partnership between Lincoln Community Playhouse and UNL Osher Lifelong Learning Institute to provide theater opportunities for seniors ages 55+. Each year, the OLLI/Radio Active Players audition, rehearse and perform a production for audiences. More information: Call 402-472-6265, email olli@unl.edu. or go to http://olli.unl.edu.
OLLI performances
Upcoming performances are at the Lincoln Community Playhouse, 2500 S. 56th St., tickets: $5 kids and adults. See website for showtimes: lincolnplayhouse.com.
The Woodlands at Hillcrest Assisted Living and Memory Care events
Craft Fair — 8 a.m.- 2 p.m. Enjoy a variety of homemade baked goods and boutique items, proceeds benefiting the Alzheimer's Association, 9421 Gable Pines Road.
FallFest — 5 p.m. Oct. 24. Fun, games, music, craft sale to benefit the Alzheimer’s Association. More information: Call the Director of Community Relations Barb Tyler at 402-861-0261.
Additional events
Annual Crop Walk: Event for all ages — 1 p.m. Registration; 1:30 p.m. 3 mile walk begins. Oct. 13. Help celebrate the 50th anniversary. The route avoids major intersections and is handicap accessible. Pets on leashes are welcome. 25% of the money raised locally at the annual Lincoln CROP walks stays in the Lincoln-Lancaster area, benefiting local pantries, Tabitha Meals on Wheels, and the Indian Center. Walk starts at First Lutheran Church, 1551 S. 70th St. Pre-register and donate at crophungerwalk.org/lincolnne. Local contact: sjlatshaw@outlook.com.
Craft Fair and Bake Sale — 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 12; 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Lunch available for purchase; items available for purchase and raffle of hand stitched full or queen quilt, Bethany Christian Church, 1645 N. Cotner Blvd. More information: Kay Koch 402-202-0699.
Holiday of Trees 2019 — 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Dec. 5; also 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Dec. 6. Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2110 Sheridan Blvd. 6:30 p.m. Dec. 6, the Raffle will be held and food service will close, admission price remains at $1 per person. Tickets may be purchased at the door or from The Heritage League members. More information call or email the Holiday of Trees Publicity Co-Chairs: Janet Domeier 402-429-9286 or domeier@inebraska.com; and Joyce Genoways 402-488-5467 or joycegenoways70@gmail.com
Meetings
Lincoln-Lancaster County Genealogy Society — Meet on the third Thursday of every month, First Lutheran Church, 1551 S 70th St. Open to all. www.llcgs.info. Short business meeting 7:00 to 8:30 p.m. followed by a Free educational genealogy program. Check website for monthly program speakers.
Prairie Astronomy Club — 7:30 p.m. Meets the last Tuesday of each month, Hyde Observatory. Prairieastronomy.org.
Time Traveler’s Writing Group — Meets twice monthly to find out how easy it is to write your memories or your ancestor’s stories. College View Church, 4801 Prescott Ave, 9:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. for information or any changes Visit www.llcgs.info. Sept. 13 and 27 and check website for additional dates.
Genealogy Interest Groups — Sundays, 2:00 0 4:00 p.m., Walt Branch Library, 6701 S 14th St. For details on presenters and changes, always check website www.llcgs.info.
League of Women Voters: Lunch and Learn meeting schedule
Reservations should be made by the Monday prior to the meeting. Meetings take place on the First Thursday of each month from noon – 1 p.m. Cost is $15 (members); $17 (non-members). Reservations: contact via email lwv-ne@inebraska.com or phone 402-475-1411. Meetings are held at the Graduate Hotel, 141 N. 9th St.
* Sept. 5 — Still progressive after all these years: Nebraska Unicameral Legislature, speaker Charlyne Berens, Professor Emeritus of Journalism and Mass Communications, UNL and author.
* Oct. 3 — Separation of Powers, Jo Potuto J.D. and Richard H. Larson, Professor in the UNL College of Law.
*Oct. 19 — Celebrating the 19th Amendment: Women's Rights here and abroad, LWLL is co-sponsoring this event with OLLI. Registration deadline is Oct. 11. Call the OLLI office at 402-472-6265.
* Nov. 7 — Income inequality, Jerry Petr, Professor Emeritus, UNL College of Business.
* Dec. 5 — Meet Susan B. Anthony, Linda Duckworth, League of Women Voters, Nebraska.