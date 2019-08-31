Three reporting interns have recently joined the Lincoln Journal Star.
Noah Johnson, an O'Neill native, is a senior journalism major at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and previously interned at NET Nebraska. Johnson also worked at the Daily Nebraskan as the senior news and senior sports editor.
Mia Azizah, a Lincoln resident who moved from Indonesia during middle school, is a senior journalism and advertising/public relations major at UNL. Prior to her internship at the Journal Star, Azizah worked as a news reporter for The Daily Nebraskan.
Samantha Bernt, a Fremont native, is a junior at UNL majoring in journalism and broadcasting. Bernt also worked as a news reporter at the Daily Nebraskan prior to her internship with the Journal Star.