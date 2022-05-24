 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Three horses found wandering in southeast Lincoln returned to owner

Three horses were picked up by Lincoln Animal Control early Monday morning in southeast Lincoln.

Residents saw the horses near the area of 87th Street and Old Cheney Road at about 6 a.m., according to Lincoln Animal Control manager Steve Beal.

Animal Control officers were able to corral them and learned that they had wandered from a property near 148th and O streets and had been missing for about two hours. They were later picked up by their owner.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7228 or emejia@journalstar.com

News intern

Evelyn Mejia is a news intern and current sophomore at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She covers breaking news and writes feature stories about her community.

