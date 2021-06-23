Threat of weather moves Styx and Cole Swindell shows to Pinnacle Bank Arena

The Styx/Collective Soul and Cole Swindell concerts slated for Pinewood Bowl Thursday and Friday are moving to Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Forecasts indicate a strong possibility of severe weather, with thunderstorms and lightning possible both nights, prompting the move.

“We have to make the decision about moving early enough to reposition the production,” arena general manager Tom Lorenz said on Wednesday. “We can’t wait to make the call day of show."

Both shows will start at 7 p.m. as scheduled. Seating will be arranged close to that of Pinewood, with pit and Bison section seats on the arena floor and Elk section seats in the lower bowl.

Over the years, several shows have been moved from Pinewood to the arena due to the threat of severe weather, including The Beach Boys and The Temptations in 2016 and The Oak Ridge Boys and Earth Wind & Fire in 2018.

“I never want to be used to doing this, but it’s great to have the opportunity to save the show and protect people at the same time,” Lorenz said.

