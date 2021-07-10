Thousands still without power across state after overnight storms

Severe storms swept through Nebraska late Friday night and early Saturday morning with high winds that downed trees and caused widespread power outages.
The Omaha Public Power District reported reported Saturday afternoon that more than 100,000 customers were still without power, and said that due to the extensive damage, some outages could last for multiple days. At the peak of the outages overnight, 188,000 customers were without power.
The utility said overnight wind gusts of more than 90 mph were detected in the Omaha area, classifying them as hurricane force.
In Lincoln, there were a few reports of downed trees, but only about 75 Lincoln Electric System customers lost power, which was restored by Saturday afternoon.
Nebraska Public Power District also had a large number of power outages across the state due to the thunderstorms.
A 345 kilovolt transmission line between Grand Island and McCool was seriously damaged, and a transmission line also fell near the Aurora exit on Interstate 80, causing traffic delays for several hours Saturday morning.
A transmission line also fell across Union Pacific tracks, which halted train traffic for several hours until it was removed.
Communities served by NPPD that saw power outages included Plattsmouth, McCook, Aurora, Kearney, Meadow Grove and Tilden. At the peak of the outages, there were 8,800 customers without power, but that number had been reduced to 757 by Saturday afternoon.
The National Weather Service in Omaha reported that the highest confirmed wind gust from the storm was recorded in Sidney, Iowa, at 80 mph.
Clint Aegeter, a meteorologist with the Weather Service, said Eppley Airfield recorded a gust of 96 mph but experienced a power outage during the storm that could affect the accuracy of that number. Although that number can’t be verified, it was within the realm of possibility based on other observations about the storm.
If accurate, it would be the highest wind gust ever recorded at Eppley, Aegeter said.
The highest wind gust reported at the Lincoln Airport was 64 mph, according to the weather service.
There were no reports of injuries related to the storms.