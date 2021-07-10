Thousands still without power across state after overnight storms

Severe storms swept through Nebraska late Friday night and early Saturday morning with high winds that downed trees and caused widespread power outages.

The Omaha Public Power District reported reported Saturday afternoon that more than 100,000 customers were still without power, and said that due to the extensive damage, some outages could last for multiple days. At the peak of the outages overnight, 188,000 customers were without power.

The utility said overnight wind gusts of more than 90 mph were detected in the Omaha area, classifying them as hurricane force.

In Lincoln, there were a few reports of downed trees, but only about 75 Lincoln Electric System customers lost power, which was restored by Saturday afternoon.

Nebraska Public Power District also had a large number of power outages across the state due to the thunderstorms.

A 345 kilovolt transmission line between Grand Island and McCool was seriously damaged, and a transmission line also fell near the Aurora exit on Interstate 80, causing traffic delays for several hours Saturday morning.

A transmission line also fell across Union Pacific tracks, which halted train traffic for several hours until it was removed.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}