Thousands plan to rally for abortion rights at Nebraska State Capitol

Nearly 2,000 women and supporters will spend their Independence Day at the Nebraska State Capitol protesting the Supreme Court's overturn of Roe v. Wade.
The rally will begin at 10 a.m. on July 4th on the north side of the Capitol.
There will be speakers from the ACLU, Lincoln Women’s March, the Democratic Party and candidates for offices in Nebraska. Speakers will begin at 10 a.m. and again at 1 p.m.
The event began with only a few planning to attend but quickly grew to nearly 2,000 interested in attending after the event was shared on social media.
Supporters of abortion rights gather in front of the County-City Building in Lincoln following Friday's Supreme Court's action to overturn Roe v. Wade.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Organizers Mary Wistrom and Heather Bogenrief said they decided to hold this event on Independence Day to demonstrate that women deserve control over their own reproductive health care.
“This is a chance for everyone to speak,” Mary Wistrom said in a press release. “All people deserve access to abortion care when they need it and in the community they live in and trust.”
Abortion is still legal and accessible in Nebraska. The Supreme Court ruling is expected to
prompt a special session for the Legislature to consider banning abortions in the state. But, the likelihood of it happening later this year appears to be increasingly iffy.
Protesters hang a flag on the statue of a young Abraham Lincoln in front of the County-City Building during a rally following Friday's Supreme Court's action to overturn Roe v. Wade.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Gov. Pete Ricketts, who would like to see legislation enacted to prohibit most abortions in the state, referred to "the potential special session" in responding to questions at a news conference June 29.
Ricketts said he will continue to work with Speaker of the Legislature Mike Hilgers of Lincoln to "see what more we can do to protect unborn babies."
A so-called trigger bill that would have banned all abortions in Nebraska in the wake of the anticipated decision ending abortion rights was trapped by a filibuster in the closing days of the 2022 legislative session.
Supporters fell two votes short of the 33 required to free the proposal for advancement.
That 33-vote legislative target remains the key to ending abortion rights in the state.
Supporters of abortion rights gather in front of the County-City Building in Lincoln following Friday's Supreme Court's action to overturn Roe v. Wade.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
State Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln speaks to abortion rights advocates Friday at a rally in response to the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
LINCOLN, NEB. - Protestor Khalisha Casey puts a clothes hanger around the neck of a statue of young Abraham Lincoln, The Rail Joiner, in front of the City Council building Friday for a pro-choice rally as a result of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade. 06/24/2022 - JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Supporters of abortion rights gather in front of the County-City Building following Friday's Supreme Court's action to overturn Roe v. Wade.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Protestor Mo Neal hoists a large clothes hanger at a rally in front of the County-City Building following Friday's Supreme Court's action to overturn Roe v. Wade.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Protesters hang a flag on the statue of a young Abraham Lincoln in front of the County-City Building during a rally following Friday's Supreme Court's action to overturn Roe v. Wade.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Supporters of abortion rights gather in front of the County-City Building in Lincoln following Friday's Supreme Court action to overturn Roe v. Wade.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Supporters of abortion rights gather in front of the County-City Building in Lincoln following Friday's Supreme Court's action to overturn Roe v. Wade.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
LINCOLN, NEB. - Megan Hunt, a member of the Nebraska Legislature speaks Friday in front of the City Council building for a pro-choice rally as a result of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade. 06/24/2022 - JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
JAIDEN TRIPI Journal Star
Khalisha Casey gets emotional during a rally in front of the County-City Building following Friday's Supreme Court's action to overturn Roe v. Wade.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Supporters of abortion rights gather in front of the County-City Building in Lincoln following Friday's Supreme Court's action to overturn Roe v. Wade.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Scout Richters, reproductive rights counsel for the ACLU of Nebraska, gets emotional after speaking Friday at a rally in front of the County-City Building following Friday's Supreme Court's action to overturn Roe v. Wade.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Supporters of abortion rights gather in front of the County-City Building in Lincoln following the Supreme Court's action to overturn Roe v. Wade June 24.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Supporters of abortion rights gather in front of the County-City Building in Lincoln following Friday's Supreme Court's action to overturn Roe v. Wade.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks speaks to supporters of abortion rights gathered in front of the County-City Building in Lincoln following Friday's Supreme Court's action to overturn Roe v. Wade.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Supporters of abortion rights gather in front of the County-City Building in Lincoln following Friday's Supreme Court's action to overturn Roe v. Wade.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
