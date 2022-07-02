Thousands plan to rally for abortion rights at Nebraska Capitol

Supporters of abortion rights are expected to spend Independence Day at the state Capitol protesting the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.

The rally will begin at 10 a.m. Sunday on the north side of the Capitol.

There will be speakers from the ACLU, Lincoln Women’s March, the Democratic Party and candidates for offices in Nebraska. Speakers will begin at 10 a.m. and again at 1 p.m.

Organizers Mary Wistrom and Heather Bogenrief said they decided to hold the rally on Independence Day to demonstrate that women deserve control over their own reproductive health care.

“This is a chance for everyone to speak,” Wistrom said in a news release. “All people deserve access to abortion care when they need it and in the community they live in and trust.”

Abortion is still legal and accessible in Nebraska. The Supreme Court ruling may prompt a special session for the Legislature to consider banning abortion in the state. But the likelihood of it happening later this year appears to be increasingly iffy.

Gov. Pete Ricketts, who would like to see legislation enacted to prohibit most abortions in the state, referred to "the potential special session" in responding to questions at a news conference June 29.

Ricketts said he will continue to work with Speaker of the Legislature Mike Hilgers of Lincoln to "see what more we can do to protect unborn babies." A so-called trigger bill that would have banned all abortions in Nebraska in the wake of the anticipated decision ending abortion rights was trapped by a filibuster in the closing days of the 2022 legislative session. Supporters fell two votes short of the 33 required to free the proposal for advancement. That 33-vote legislative target remains the key to ending abortion rights in the state.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.