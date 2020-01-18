Thousands march in annual Walk for Life in Lincoln

Nebraskans against abortion braved cold winds and icy streets to express their views on a march through downtown Lincoln on Saturday morning.

The 46th annual Nebraska Walk For Life began at the state Capitol and finished at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Union.

Organized by Nebraska Right to Life, the walk was held near the date of the 47th anniversary of the Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade decision and featured several speakers, including public officials and those with personal experience with abortion issues.

A smaller group of pro-abortion rights activists were also present.

Sandy Danek, president of Nebraska Right to Life, said she believed the event drew about 2,000 people, which was down from the typical attendance of about 3,000 or 4,000. She said that may have been because of the weather.

Many attendees highlighted anti-abortion legislation currently in the Legislature.