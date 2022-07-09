Thousands flock to Lincoln for roller skating national championships

Speedway Sports Complex was filled with a burst of colored feathers and sequined dresses Saturday. Kids looped and spun to the beat of their favorite songs.

Competitors as young as 5 looked like tiny, twirling figures on ice, except they wore skates. Instead of a frozen rink, their stage was polished hardwood.

The USA Roller Sports National Championships feature figure skating, speed skating and inline hockey and run through the end of the month.

Although competitors range in age from 5 to their 80s, most are young, hoping to be roller skating's next star.

Ed Harney, meet director of the figure skating events, said there’s often crossover between ice and roller skating, but plenty of kids only compete in roller sports. And, Harney said, they keep participating.

“Longevity is pretty good,” he said. “Some kids come and go … but many just keep returning every year.”

From one season to the next, kids lace up skates and perform routines, sometimes dressed as zoo animals, celebrities or cowboys.

Erin Jackson, a 2022 U.S. Olympian and the first Black woman to win a gold medal in long-track speed skating, will compete in the speed skating competition July 16.

Roller skating is not an Olympic sport, unlike ice skating, but qualifying competitors will move onto the World Games in Birmingham, Alabama.

This year, 19-year-old Madison Kellis and 16-year-old Raphael Amador from Spring, Texas, won the team dance competition and will skate in Birmingham next week for Team USA.

It's both exciting and nerve-wracking, they said.

The skating partners hope to become world champions. Roller skating has been a pivotal part of both of their lives.

“The sport has taught me so many life lessons that you can’t learn from just school,” Kellis said. “That’s why I love it.”

The championships have drawn people from all over the country to Lincoln. Ricci Porter-Kmetz, sports and directions operator at USA Roller Sports (USARS), said the competition brings in nearly 5,000 spectators, coaches and athletes.

The influx of visitors is good for the city's hotels and restaurants, Porter-Kmetz said.

Lincoln has hosted the national championships more than any other city. And USARS is based in Lincoln.

Porter-Kmetz grew up performing her skate routines at Pershing Center in Lincoln, long before the competition moved to Speedway Sports Complex. Coming to Nebraska’s capital city always was exciting, almost like visiting her second home.

Today, she helps organize the event while living in Lincoln and working at the USARS headquarters. It’s something she never thought she’d be doing “in a million years,” she said, but she loves it.

“I can't say enough about how much I appreciate the city of Lincoln,” Porter-Kmetz said. “They (residents) are super-welcoming and super-accommodating all the time. Really great people, really great atmosphere.”

Team dance champion Kellis also thinks of Lincoln as the perfect home for the roller skating championships.

“I always get excited when I hear it’s in Lincoln,” she said. “It’s my favorite nationals.”

Back on the floor, the background music cuts out as the announcer calls out an event winner. A young girl skates her way through the crowd and up to the medal stand. She hops up to the first-place spot, wiping away tears.

Harney is there to present her medal. Moments like those are his favorite part of his job.

“This is why I do this,” he said.