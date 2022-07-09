Thousands flock to Lincoln for roller skating national championships

Although competitors range in age from 5 to their 80s, most are young, hoping to be roller skating's next star.
Ed Harney, meet director of the figure skating events, said there’s often crossover between ice and roller skating, but plenty of kids only compete in roller sports. And, Harney said, they keep participating.
“Longevity is pretty good,” he said. “Some kids come and go … but many just keep returning every year.”
The championships have drawn people from all over the country to Lincoln. Ricci Porter-Kmetz, sports and directions operator at USA Roller Sports (USARS), said the competition brings in nearly 5,000 spectators, coaches and athletes.
The influx of visitors is good for the city's hotels and restaurants, Porter-Kmetz said.
Lincoln has hosted the national championships more than any other city. And USARS is based in Lincoln.
Porter-Kmetz grew up performing her skate routines at Pershing Center in Lincoln, long before the competition moved to Speedway Sports Complex. Coming to Nebraska’s capital city always was exciting, almost like visiting her second home.
Today, she helps organize the event while living in Lincoln and working at the USARS headquarters. It’s something she never thought she’d be doing “in a million years,” she said, but she loves it.
“I can't say enough about how much I appreciate the city of Lincoln,” Porter-Kmetz said. “They (residents) are super-welcoming and super-accommodating all the time. Really great people, really great atmosphere.”
Team dance champion Kellis also thinks of Lincoln as the perfect home for the roller skating championships.
“I always get excited when I hear it’s in Lincoln,” she said. “It’s my favorite nationals.”
Back on the floor, the background music cuts out as the announcer calls out an event winner. A young girl skates her way through the crowd and up to the medal stand. She hops up to the first-place spot, wiping away tears.
Harney is there to present her medal. Moments like those are his favorite part of his job.
“This is why I do this,” he said.
LincolnRink
NATIONAL MUSEUM OF ROLLER SKATING
The LincolnRink at 19th & O streets was the first roller skating rink in Lincoln.
Photo timeline: History of roller skating in Lincoln
Lincoln has a long history of roller skating, with USA Roller Sports getting its start in the city, and the National Museum of Roller Skating located here. LincolnRink was the first rink, then Arena, which became Holiday North, which then became Skate Zone. Other rinks cropped up around the city through the years. But as of Sunday, there are no rinks left, as Skate Zone has been sold and the land will be developed.
LincolnRink
NATIONAL MUSEUM OF ROLLER SKATING
The LincolnRink at 19th & O streets was the first roller skating rink in Lincoln.
LincolnRink at Fairgrounds
NATIONAL MUSEUM OF ROLLER SKATING
There once was a skating rink at the State Fairgrounds.
LincolnRink newsletter
NATIONAL MUSEUM OF ROLLER SKATING
The LincolnRink even had its own newsletter in 1944.
1950s costume party
COURTESY PHOTO
Halloween parties have already been favorites at skating rinks, including this 1950s one at LincolnRink.
Skate Zone
NATIONAL MUSEUM OF ROLLER SKATING
The National Museum of Roller Skating has an exhibit highlighting skating in Lincoln.
Trampolines
COURTESY PHOTO
There once was a trampoline park in front of the Arena rink.
Old Arena
COURTESY PHOTO
Arena Skate Rink before renovations, which moved the entrance, skate counter, snack bar and other amenities to the east end.
Rink managers
COURTESY PHOTO
Rink owner Seth Scott (left) and manager Dennis Runyan at Holiday South.
Arena exterior
COURTESY PHOTO
The Arena before renovation moved the entrance to the east side.
Arena ticket counter
COURTESY PHOTO
Working the ticket counter at the old Arena skating rink.
Arena snack bar
COURTESY PHOTO
The snack bar at the old Arena.
Pinball machines
COURTESY PHOTO
Skaters also loved playing pinball.
Limbo
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Sean Klein, 16, was among dozens of LPS students who spent a day off school skating -- including doing the limbo -- at Holiday Skateworld on Jan. 25, 1988.
Push races
COURTESY PHOTO
Push races were a popular event.
Costume
COURTESY PHOTO
Costume parties were popular at Holiday Skate World.
Busy
COURTESY PHOTO
The Arena skating rink was a busy place, holding school, Girl Scout and birthday parties.
South rink exterior
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Holiday Skate Center South opened at 56th Street and Nebraska 2 in the late 1960s.
South rink overview
COURTESY PHOTO
Looking over the South rink.
South rink skaters
COURTESY PHOTO
Skating at Holiday South.
South skates
COURTESY PHOTO
Skates await to be rented at Holiday South.
South rink snack bar
COURTESY PHOTO
The snack bar at Holiday South.
John "Jack" Schubert
Journal Star file photo
John "Jack" Schubert has been roller skating since the 1940s, and he met his wife while skating. Schubert wrote a book about his roller skating experiences in Lincoln.
Skate Zone
ERIC GREGORY, Journal Star
Skate Zone, Lincoln's last roller-skating rink, was purchased by a developer and will close April 30.
Skate Zone
JULIE KOCH, Lincoln Journal Star
Skaters young and old have signed a wall at Skate Zone. The rink, Lincoln's only public roller skating facility, will close April 30.
Skate Zone
JULIE KOCH, Lincoln Journal Star
Rental skates show wear and tear at the Skate Zone.
Skate Zone
Julie Koch
Gary Brakhage (in tie-dye shirt) chats with friends in the snack bar at Skate Zone on the next-to-last adult skate on April 20.
Skate Zone
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star file photo
Roller skates amid the reflections of colored lights at Skate Zone.
Goodbye, Skate Zone
Julie Koch
One of the final adult night skates at Skate Zone drew a crowd April 20. The rink near 48th and O streets has been sold and will be razed to make way for a development.
Jenna Thompson is a news intern who has previous writing and editing experience with her college paper and several literary journals. She is a senior at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln pursuing degrees in English and journalism.
