Thousands celebrate Fourth of July at Uncle Sam Jam

The Uncle Sam Jam celebration returned to Lincoln's Oak Lake Park on Saturday after a year off in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The event featured food trucks, a fireworks display and live music as thousands set up their lawn chairs along the lake's shore and kids played in the park.
For Omaha resident and Afghanistan native Parsalay Kahn, the event was particularly special, as it was his first time watching a big fireworks display in the United States after coming here two years ago.
He said he came to the event to spend time with his brother, Kushal Khan, and his family.
Afghanistan also has an independence day, he said, celebrated on Aug. 17 each year, but the feeling around the Fourth of July is very different.
For one thing, he said, the fireworks here are more intense.
"It's a little bit crazier out here," he said. "Everyone in your neighborhood is having fireworks."
But the spirit of the holiday is different here as well, Parsalay Khan said, because the freedoms afforded to Americans are more plentiful.
"You can see the freedom," he said, "you guys, like Americans, are very lucky people. You can celebrate. You can wish what you want."
His brother, Kushal Khan, said he worked as a translator for the U.S. military during the war in Afghanistan and has been in the country for 13 years, and notices the difference in everyday life.
In Afghanistan, he said, families cannot sit in a park together and converse with others, because women need a men to escort them in public. Education is different, too, as only rich families can afford to send their children to primary school.
And the Fourth of July spirit has rubbed off on Parsalay Khan this holiday.
"Even if you're from a different background, you're celebrating with Americans," he said.
Kent Kuhr, owner of Grandpa's Kettle Corn, makes kettle corn with his family at events, including the Uncle Sam Jam for the past several years. He said the event was a good chance for area residents to come out and celebrate together.
"I enjoy the interaction with people," he said. "That's why I like to do it."
Being able to sell at the event and others like it has been important for the business this summer, Kuhr said, but last year was a nice break from the hustle and bustle of the usually busy summer season.
Members of the band AM/FM were also excited to be getting back out after the pandemic, drummer and manager John Lefler Jr. said. The band plays covers from many ’80s groups, including Duran Duran, The Cars and Def Leppard.
"We're excited for the opportunity," he said.
The group was especially excited to play for folks who hadn't heard them before, as the event was free to the public. The gig was especially important to them given the last year.
"We live in the greatest nation on earth," he said. "And I think that despite our differences of opinion, it's why we all come together."
Check out Fourth of July weekend events in the Lincoln area
Uncle Sam Jam - July 3
Seward - July 4
Independence Day Weekend at White Elm
Indian Village Fourth of July Parade
Capitol View Winery Independence Day Celebration (Roca)
Taylor Meadows Fourth of July Parade
Meadowlane Pool Party
Country Club Fourth of July Kids Parade
Bicentennial Estates Kids Fourth of July Parade
Waverly Fourth of July
Bennet Independence Day Celebration and 150th Birthday
Crete Fireworks Display
Friend's 150th Celebration
Dorchester Fourth of July
Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or nmcconnell@journalstar.com.