Thousands celebrate Fourth of July at Uncle Sam Jam

His brother, Kushal Khan, said he worked as a translator for the U.S. military during the war in Afghanistan and has been in the country for 13 years, and notices the difference in everyday life.

In Afghanistan, he said, families cannot sit in a park together and converse with others, because women need a men to escort them in public. Education is different, too, as only rich families can afford to send their children to primary school.

And the Fourth of July spirit has rubbed off on Parsalay Khan this holiday.

"Even if you're from a different background, you're celebrating with Americans," he said.

Kent Kuhr, owner of Grandpa's Kettle Corn, makes kettle corn with his family at events, including the Uncle Sam Jam for the past several years. He said the event was a good chance for area residents to come out and celebrate together.

"I enjoy the interaction with people," he said. "That's why I like to do it."

Being able to sell at the event and others like it has been important for the business this summer, Kuhr said, but last year was a nice break from the hustle and bustle of the usually busy summer season.