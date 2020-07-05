'This year's different' — With traps and patrols, Lincoln animal officers increase coyote control

An aggressive animal required an even more aggressive approach from Animal Control, Beal said.

“When a coyote goes into somebody’s backyard and it has no fear of people, it changes what I believe the community expects in terms of a response to a threat to their personal property.”

So the agency consulted with the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, and asked the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Wildlife Services for help. And for more than two weeks now, local and federal officers have been monitoring three live traps set between Beal Slough and the backyards of South 64th Street Circle.

They bait the traps with fried chicken and other meat, and check them often. Tree-mounted trail cameras also alert officers to nearby animal activity.

“We don’t want any animal in one of those traps for an excessive period of time,” he said.

But so far, they’ve caught no coyotes, though officers did have to release a raccoon and opossum.

If they do trap a coyote and deem it to be the aggressive animal, they’ll likely euthanize it. Releasing it into the countryside would put it in another coyote’s range, and that would cause another kind of conflict.