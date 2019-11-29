'This project really resonates' — Private donations supporting 350-foot trail bridge in southwest Lincoln

After more than two years of planning, raising money and then raising even more, work could soon start on a $2.2 million hiker-biker bridge in southwest Lincoln.

The city is wrapping up easements with Burlington Northern Santa Fe giving the city access to, and above, railroad property. It’s close to hiring a contractor. And preliminary work — removing trees and ordering supplies — could begin by the end of the year.

The city’s contract will require builders to finish the bridge by mid-September, said Sara Hartzell, a planner with the Lincoln Parks and Recreation Department. “But the hope is they could get done even sooner.”

The 350-foot span across a pair of railroad tracks will connect the Rock Island Trail with the Jamaica North Trail near Densmore Park, keeping users from trespassing on railroad property. But more importantly, it will give them uninterrupted access to hundreds of miles of trails, said Gary Bentrup, a Great Plains Trail Network board member.

“A key element of the trails network we have in Lincoln is connectivity,” he said. “This piece is really pretty important.”

