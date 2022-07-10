'This just is not me' — Long COVID upends daily life for Nebraska City woman

She used to be spontaneous, outgoing and happy. She loved to bake her famous apple pies, jot down her thoughts in a blog and spend time with friends and family.

Now, nothing is the same.

Charity Reeves, a middle school teacher from Nebraska City, thought she would recover quickly after testing positive for COVID-19 in October.

She didn’t. In fact, she actually got worse.

Reeves, 47, suffers from post-COVID syndrome, also known as long COVID, which appears about four weeks after a positive COVID-19 test.

The syndrome impacts Reeves’ whole body. Brain fog, swollen limbs, nausea, headaches, insomnia, poor mental health and nerve pain now control her life, despite having a fairly easy time with the virus.

"I was so careful. I masked, I vaccinated and I sanitized obsessively. I didn't go anywhere,” she said. “Why did this have to happen?"

* * *

Sticky notes decorate her house, hanging from door frames, mirrors and tables — acting as small, colorful reminders with statements such as “blow the candles out,” “take your medications,” or “put the ingredients away.”

Reeves noticed the brain fog worsening when small things became harder to remember, but it wasn’t until she was cooking at home alone that she realized how bad her memory had gotten.

A migraine lingering above her left eye had kept her home from work. She put a pot of rice on the stove and walked away. Later, she heard the sizzling sound of the rice boiling over and attempted to mop up the starchy water with paper towels.

The towels ignited.

She wasn’t hurt, the fire was put out quickly and nothing was damaged, but she no longer trusted herself to use the stove or oven alone.

“It's kind of laugh or cry at this point and I've done a lot of crying. This just is not me,” Reeves said.

Brain fog has taken away more than just her independence in the kitchen — she’s stopped driving because of it too.

“It felt like I was in a video game when I was driving, things just felt like they were going past me. Like I wasn't really in control,” Reeves said.

Her symptoms go far beyond forgetfulness.

Reeves is constantly exhausted, leaving her with very little energy to make it through the day. Her low energy is matched with shortness of breath, which can make it difficult to walk up stairs, speak in long sentences or stand for lengthy periods of time.

Plus, she’s in pain.

In addition to headaches, Reeves also experiences nerve pain, which feels like electrical shocks shooting down her legs.

“It's just these tingly, shooting pains down my legs,” she said. “And my legs are so swollen with edema that my mobility is really affected. It's like I have these weights around my legs at all times.”

To manage her symptoms, Reeves wears compression wraps, keeps her feet elevated and tries to rest whenever possible.

The chronic pain, brain fog and lack of energy have greatly impacted Reeves’ mental health, too.

She's frequently feeling down on herself, isolated and embarrassed, all things she never used to be.

“It's really difficult to see the Charity that I knew, who was always so positive and upbeat, to not be herself anymore,” said Angie Rovetto, Reeves’ best friend of 35 years.

* * *

After a consultation with doctors at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, Reeves was admitted into an outpatient program at Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital in Omaha designed specifically for people suffering from post-COVID syndrome.

There, Reeves worked on retraining her body to work as it did before she was infected with COVID-19. She focused primarily on energy conservation, brain functionality and breathing exercises.

Reeves has also practiced driving in a simulator and worked on memorization in a mock grocery store.

Even with those steps, there’s no guarantee Reeves will ever return to how she was before COVID-19.

“They (doctors) said they don't know if it'll ever get better," she said. "They have no idea, because we're, like, right in the thick of it."

Research on long COVID is minimal — there’s no clear pattern or cause of the syndrome. Some patients were very sick with COVID-19 and possibly put on ventilators, while others had few symptoms at the time of infection, according to Allison Carson, speech therapy clinical supervisor at Madonna.

The post-COVID clinic, however, has shown promising results.

“We are seeing steady progress,” Carson said. “When we implement all these things and a patient has good carryover of what they're learning and they really do implement it into their daily life, they are seeing positive changes.”

Madonna’s outpatient post-COVID clinic in Omaha has had more and more people join the program in recent months, which Carson said is probably due to increasing knowledge of long COVID, causing people to realize what their symptoms are.

“I think finally there's an awareness in the community that there's someplace that these people can go,” Carson said. “Previously with COVID-19 being so new and novel, people didn't know how to attribute some of these symptoms that they were experiencing to COVID.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that one in five adult Americans who had COVID-19 now have long COVID.

However, Reeves has yet to meet another person also dealing with long COVID in the area, but Facebook groups have helped her connect with people across the world experiencing it.

“I know they're out there. And I know they're dealing with it, too,” she said.

* * *

Reeves loves her job.

The Nebraska City Middle School teacher has taught language arts at the district for 20 years. She was devastated when her condition worsened and working was no longer an option.

She tried to do as much as she could, but eventually her pain was so high and her energy so low that she had to sacrifice her paycheck.

Before starting at Madonna, she was working only half-days. But after her rehabilitation treatment began, she switched to working three days and spending the other two at Madonna.

Reeves and her husband, Rob, would make the 90-minute trip to Madonna twice a week for appointments that would last more than six hours, which meant a whole day's salary was gone for both of them.

Soon, however, she was more exhausted than ever and progress at Madonna had ceased. So Reeves made the decision to take an additional day off at school, now down to only getting paid for two days of work per week.

The loss of pay hit the Reeveses hard, and they’ve made sacrifices to pay bills, like ending their phone plans.

She's still waiting on a long-term disability insurance claim to be approved.

Reeves has been eligible for disability since January, but has yet to receive a check and was told that there is “no evidence of being physically unable to perform the duties of the job,” she said.

“It's frustrating. It's all I think about 24/7,” she said. “If you have a cast or something, it's clear you have a broken leg. That's what's wrong with you. But no one can tell just by looking at me, so I feel like I'm being judged. Or that they think I'm just being lazy. It's been hard mentally. It’s been hard in general.”

Reeves’ friends and co-workers set up a GoFundMe account to help the family pay its bills. The fundraiser has raised just more than $1,000, which was used in its entirety to help pay the mortgage.

Reeves hopes more people will come to understand post-COVID syndrome and how it can affect the lives of those dealing with it.

“People just need to have more empathy. You don't know what could happen,” she said. “It's very real and no one would choose to live like this.”