Third round of COVID-19 Response Fund grants awarded to 11 Lincoln nonprofits

A fund set up to provide economic stability and help meet the basic needs of Lincoln residents disproportionately affected by the coronavirus pandemic has distributed a third round of grants to 11 local nonprofit organizations, the mayor announced Saturday.

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said the city awarded a total of $139,000 in grants to the organizations, which are: Autism Family Network, Belmont Community Center, Center for Legal Immigration Assistance, CenterPointe, Civic Nebraska, Educare Lincoln, Foodnet Incorporated, HopeSpoke, Lutheran Family Services, Mental Health Association of Nebraska and the Willard Community Center.

The COVID-19 Response Fund, hosted by the Lincoln Community Foundation, was created March 20 to give grants to nonprofits that provide access to food, housing, medical information and other support for vulnerable populations. A total of $517,000 has been awarded to 36 nonprofits so far, and the fund has received more than $850,000 in contributions.

“The latest grants serve important ongoing and emerging needs in the community, including access to mental and behavioral healthcare, legal assistance, and childcare," Gaylor Baird said. "These needs are going to endure for quite some time, and so I urge those in a position to contribute to do so.”