Third Lincoln-area mountain lion since December spotted Wednesday in Air Park

A young mountain lion last seen near Valentine nine months ago was caught on film in Air Park early Wednesday, the state Game and Parks Commission reported.
A homeowner’s backyard security camera recorded footage of the animal at about 4 a.m. near Northwest 56th and West Adams, and Game and Parks officials believe it's the same animal they put a radio collar on near the Niobrara River -- about 300 miles away -- in November.
The collar transmits intermittent signals, and biologists have watched it chart a fairly straight line toward Lincoln, said Sam Wilson, the commission’s furbearer and carnivore manager.
The lion is one of 20 with working radio collars in Nebraska. “We wanted to be able to learn something about these animals, and this collar allows that,” Wilson said.
This is the third confirmed lion near Lincoln since December. That month, a game camera captured an image of one east of the city near U.S. 34 and the MoPac Trail, and a big cat carcass was found at the edge of a field near Denton.
The commission is also investigating a possible sighting this week near Wahoo. A couple spotted -- and recorded -- what appeared to be a big cat walking across their property Tuesday evening. Game and Parks officials were in the area Wednesday.
Biologists believe lions spotted in Southeast Nebraska are on the move, dispersing from the state’s known population areas in northwest and north-central Nebraska in search of new homes, and are not establishing permanent territories here.
The collar doesn’t transmit daily, so the commission is requesting any more sightings or photos be reported to the
Game and Parks office in Lincoln.
The commission’s press release described the animals as secretive, and said they often flee to avoid contact with humans.
But occasional interactions between humans and mountain lions do occur, it said, and provided a list of recommendations if that happens:
* Do not approach a lion.
* Leave it an avenue of escape.
* Stay calm; move slowly.
* Back away safely. Do not turn your back to the lion or start running.
* Raise arms or backpack to appear larger.
* Lift children to prevent them from running.
* And fight back if attacked. Mountain lions have been driven off with bare hands, rocks and other items. Try to remain standing or get back up if knocked down.
