Third drive-thru career fair planned at Gateway on Thursday

The Partnership for Economic Development and EmployLNK will host the third drive-thru career fair 2-6 p.m. on Thursday at Gateway Mall.

About 42 area employers will participate, and organizers hope to distribute 500 packets of information to job-seekers.

The career fair is a “contactless” event, where participants drive up to the fair, which will be in the former Sears parking lot at Gateway Mall, 6100 O St., and organizers hand them a packet of information.

The packet contains job opening information from area employers ranging from entry-level to management in fields such as manufacturing, office, construction and health care.

The goal is to connect the 10,000 Lancaster County residents that are now receiving unemployment benefits and were working prior to March 21 to careers in a variety of sectors.

