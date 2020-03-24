You are the owner of this article.
Third case of COVID-19 confirmed in Lancaster County
Third case of COVID-19 confirmed in Lancaster County

Virus Outbreak Vaccine Science

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19.

 NIAID-RML via AP

A third Lincoln resident has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced Tuesday night.

The man was in his 50s and was confirmed positive Tuesday afternoon, according to a news release from the department.

Bryan's first day of drive-thru testing goes 'very smoothly'

Lincoln's previous two positive tests involved a 48-year-old man who had traveled to Colorado earlier this month, which was confirmed Friday, and one of his family members, who was confirmed to have COVID-19 the following day.

Pat Lopez, interim health director for the health department, said this test is not related to news that Ameritas closed its Lincoln headquarters Tuesday after an employee there tested positive for COVID-19. That individual's test is not yet lab-confirmed, she said.

Ameritas headquarters closed after employee tests positive for COVID-19
St. Elizabeth turning 6th floor into COVID-19 ward

Latest updates on coronavirus in Lincoln and nearby

See the latest news as more coronavirus cases are identified in Nebraska.

Coronavirus taking toll on jobs in Lincoln
Local Business News
Coronavirus taking toll on jobs in Lincoln

  • Matt Olberding
  • Updated

Many companies have pledged to pay employees for at least the next two weeks, ranging from large retailers such as Kohl's and The Buckle to small local businesses such as Sandy's. But plenty of people are finding themselves out of work with no pay.

Concerned about COVID-19?

